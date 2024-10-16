EU Allocates €25 Million to Boost Voluntary Migrant Return Programs

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05
Bulgaria: EU Allocates €25 Million to Boost Voluntary Migrant Return Programs @Wikimedia Commons

The European Commission has announced it will allocate 25 million euros to EU member states to enhance the voluntary return of migrants who lack the right to remain. The funding will come from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and aims to expand return initiatives. Countries have until November 15 to apply for this support.

The initiative is part of the EU's broader strategy to establish an effective common return system within its migration and asylum policies. Voluntary return programs are designed to ensure that migrants who are being repatriated can do so safely, according to the commission's statement.

Data from the European border agency Frontex indicates a 42 percent decline in illegal border crossings within the EU since the start of the year. However, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson noted last week that while the number of returns has risen by 18 percent compared to the previous year, there has not been a reduction in the number of asylum applications.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, EU, Commission

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Albania Welcomes First Migrants Under Italy's Controversial Deportation Deal

Albania has welcomed its first group of 16 migrants deported from Italy

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants

Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector

Business » Industry | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20

EU Accession Talks Begin for Albania, Following Separation from North Macedonia

Albania has officially commenced its EU accession negotiations today, starting with the first cluster of talks

World » Southeast Europe | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

EU Warns North Macedonia: Amend Constitution to Include Bulgarians Before Accession

The European Union has reiterated its warning to North Macedonia about the proposed amendments to its constitution regarding the recognition of Bulgarians

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder

Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Albania Welcomes First Migrants Under Italy's Controversial Deportation Deal

Albania has welcomed its first group of 16 migrants deported from Italy

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Frontex Reports 42% Decline in Illegal EU Border Crossings This Year

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) announced today a 42% decrease in illegal border crossings into the European Union since January

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 13:23

EU Warns North Macedonia: Amend Constitution to Include Bulgarians Before Accession

The European Union has reiterated its warning to North Macedonia about the proposed amendments to its constitution regarding the recognition of Bulgarians

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria