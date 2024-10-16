EU Allocates €25 Million to Boost Voluntary Migrant Return Programs

The European Commission has announced it will allocate 25 million euros to EU member states to enhance the voluntary return of migrants who lack the right to remain. The funding will come from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and aims to expand return initiatives. Countries have until November 15 to apply for this support.

The initiative is part of the EU's broader strategy to establish an effective common return system within its migration and asylum policies. Voluntary return programs are designed to ensure that migrants who are being repatriated can do so safely, according to the commission's statement.

Data from the European border agency Frontex indicates a 42 percent decline in illegal border crossings within the EU since the start of the year. However, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson noted last week that while the number of returns has risen by 18 percent compared to the previous year, there has not been a reduction in the number of asylum applications.