Bulgaria’s Air Force Academy Unveils Advanced F-16 Virtual Training System

A groundbreaking virtual reality system for F-16 training has been delivered to the Higher Air Force School "G. Benkovski" in Dolna Mitropolia, Bulgaria, reports BNT. This state-of-the-art equipment enables a life-sized study of the F-16 aircraft and its systems, marking a significant advancement in pilot and technical personnel training.

The acquisition is part of a broader project under the Industrial Cooperation Program with Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft. With this technology, the academy positions itself as a leader in using virtual reality for aviation training, becoming the only institution in Europe currently offering such capabilities for the F-16.