Speeding in Sofia: Highest Violation Recorded at 260 km/h
In Sofia, 588 serious road accidents have occurred this year, 11 fewer than the same period last year, according to Commissioner Valentin Krusharski, head of the "Road Police" at the Capital Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR). There have been 693 injured, a slight increase by two, while fatalities decreased to 25, which is 14 fewer compared to 2023.
Krusharski attributes these improvements to tighter control by various SDVR units, including traffic and security police, and to recent legal changes. Speeding remains the most common offense, with 302,949 violations recorded in Sofia so far this year—over 32,000 more than the previous year.
Seatbelt and safety system violations, by both drivers and passengers, also remain a concern. This year, fines have increased by 1,000 cases, totaling 6,273 individuals penalized for failing to use proper restraints or incorrectly transporting children in vehicles.
Commissioner Krusharski also highlighted an increase in penalties related to electric scooters, with over 40 fines issued this year compared to about 15 last year. Common infractions include minors riding without helmets, often carrying a second passenger. Parents of these children are being fined 50 leva for allowing such violations.
Speeding violations are most frequent on major routes like Cherni Vrah Blvd., the Southern Arch of the Ring Road, and Bulgaria Blvd. The highest recorded speed was over 260 km/h on the ring road.
Additionally, 1,098 drivers have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol, while 635 were found using drugs. Krusharski emphasized that officers are equipped with the necessary devices to test for both substances.
Bulgaria: Driver Sentenced to Six Years for Fatal Crash That Killed Father and Two Children
Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a six-year prison sentence for Valentin V
Teenage Girl Crashes Father's Car into Varna Underpass
In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops
Search Ends in Heartbreak: Bilyana Petrova Found Deceased
Bilyana Petrova, a 31-year-old woman from Sofia who had been missing, has been found dead
Sofia Police Search for Missing Young Mother of Two (UPDATED)
Police in Sofia are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman named Bilyana Petrova
Commission Findings: High-Risk Decisions Led to Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Crash
Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense's commission investigating the September 13 aviation accident at Graf Ignatievo Airbase, which resulted in the deaths of Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin
A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates
Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries