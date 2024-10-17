Speeding in Sofia: Highest Violation Recorded at 260 km/h

In Sofia, 588 serious road accidents have occurred this year, 11 fewer than the same period last year, according to Commissioner Valentin Krusharski, head of the "Road Police" at the Capital Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR). There have been 693 injured, a slight increase by two, while fatalities decreased to 25, which is 14 fewer compared to 2023.

Krusharski attributes these improvements to tighter control by various SDVR units, including traffic and security police, and to recent legal changes. Speeding remains the most common offense, with 302,949 violations recorded in Sofia so far this year—over 32,000 more than the previous year.

Seatbelt and safety system violations, by both drivers and passengers, also remain a concern. This year, fines have increased by 1,000 cases, totaling 6,273 individuals penalized for failing to use proper restraints or incorrectly transporting children in vehicles.

Commissioner Krusharski also highlighted an increase in penalties related to electric scooters, with over 40 fines issued this year compared to about 15 last year. Common infractions include minors riding without helmets, often carrying a second passenger. Parents of these children are being fined 50 leva for allowing such violations.

Speeding violations are most frequent on major routes like Cherni Vrah Blvd., the Southern Arch of the Ring Road, and Bulgaria Blvd. The highest recorded speed was over 260 km/h on the ring road.

Additionally, 1,098 drivers have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol, while 635 were found using drugs. Krusharski emphasized that officers are equipped with the necessary devices to test for both substances.