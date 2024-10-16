Tragedy in Nigeria: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Over 90 Lives

World | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00
Tragedy in Nigeria: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Over 90 Lives

A devastating fuel tanker explosion in northern Nigeria overnight claimed at least 94 lives after a crowd gathered around the vehicle, which had overturned and was leaking petrol. The tanker, traveling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe state, lost control in the town of Majia, Jigawa state, around 23:30 local time, according to police reports.

Lawal Shiisu Adam, a police spokesman, stated that despite officers' attempts to secure the area and prevent people from approaching, they were overwhelmed as residents rushed to collect the leaking fuel. As people scooped petrol from the crashed tanker, a fire erupted, engulfing the crowd.

The blaze left fifty people critically injured, who were taken to a hospital in Ringim, a nearby town in Jigawa state. Authorities said the driver, who escaped unharmed, has been detained for questioning as an investigation is underway.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade, arrived at the scene to control the blaze. Disturbing footage shared on social media captured the chaotic aftermath. Many victims were burned beyond recognition, and their bodies have been covered with tree branches to protect their dignity from onlookers. A mass burial was scheduled for later on Wednesday.

Fuel tanker accidents and explosions are common in Nigeria, often due to deteriorating road conditions and poorly maintained vehicles. In a similar incident in September, 59 people died in Niger state when a fuel tanker collided with a passenger-laden truck.

