Zelensky's Bold Victory Plan: Will Ukraine Finally Join NATO and End the War?

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a much-anticipated victory plan for Ukraine in parliament on October 16, although some aspects of it remain classified. The proposal consists of five main points: an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, defense strategies, deterrence against Russian aggression, initiatives for economic growth and cooperation, and the establishment of a post-war security framework.

The plan includes three secret addenda that will be disclosed to faction leaders, as noted by David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of the ruling party. Zelensky asserted, "If the plan is supported, we can end the war no later than next year," during the parliamentary session attended by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, and various Western diplomats.

Leading the proposal is Ukraine's NATO membership invitation, which Kyiv submitted in September 2022 but has not yet received a definitive response from its allies. Zelensky emphasized that this step should be taken "now," indicating a departure from his previous statements suggesting a delay until the war's conclusion.

The second point of the plan stresses the necessity of carrying the conflict into Russian territory, similar to the cross-border incursion in Kursk that occurred in early August. It calls for the removal of restrictions on long-range strikes into Russia, additional supplies of long-range capabilities, and enhanced Western assistance in intercepting Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine.

The third element pertains to non-nuclear deterrence and includes classified components. Ukraine proposes a "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" aimed at protecting the nation against future threats. The fourth section focuses on utilizing Ukraine's natural resources—such as uranium, titanium, and lithium—which hold significant economic potential for both Kyiv and the EU. The proposal includes a special agreement for joint investment and resource management with the EU and the US, while also advocating for increased international sanctions on Russia to weaken its capacity for continued aggression.

"Ukraine is at war with three countries - Russia, Iran and North Korea," said Zelensky.

Zelensky also highlighted Ukraine's military strength, asserting that it should bolster NATO and the European security architecture in the post-war period. During the session, he criticized China, Iran, and North Korea for their support of Moscow amid Russia's protracted invasion of Ukraine, stating, "The coalition of criminals along with Putin already includes North Korea," and pointing out Iran's assistance and China's cooperation with Russia.

- The first point is to invite Ukraine to NATO now. This will be a “sign of determination” and show how partners see Ukraine in the “security architecture”.

- The second is defense. We need to increase our own production, as well as increased aid from western partners. Operations in certain places to prevent buffer zones in Ukraine. Withdrawal of air defenses, joint shooting down of Russian aircraft with partners, increased use of Ukrainian drones and missiles, and removal of restrictions on the use of weapons. Access to allied intelligence.

- The third is deterrence of the Russian Federation. “Ukraine proposes to host a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its soil, which would be sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from Russia.”

- Fourth is economic. “Peace - through economic strength and pressure on Russia: in particular, limiting oil prices and exports.” Developing Ukraine's strategic-economic potential and strengthening sanctions.

- The fifth point is post-war. “After the war, we will have one of the most experienced military contingents. People who have military experience, experience with international weapons. This is a guarantee of security in Europe. This is a worthy mission for our Heroes.” After the war is over, the Ukrainian military can apply its experience to strengthen NATO and European defenses, and will be able to replace the U.S. contingent.

▪️ The defense pillar of the plan has a secret annex, and only those partners with the appropriate military assistance capabilities have access to it.

▪️ The deterrence clause also has a secret annex and has already been received by the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.

▪️ As part of the plan, Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its soil, which will be sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from the Russian Federation.

▪️ The urgency of the victory plan is right now. If we start implementing the victory plan now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year.