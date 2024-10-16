NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to Promote International Space Collaboration During Visit to Bulgaria and Romania

Society | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is set to visit Romania and Bulgaria starting Thursday, October 17, as part of his ongoing efforts to enhance international cooperation and promote the peaceful use of outer space. Both nations have endorsed the Artemis Accords, a framework aimed at ensuring responsible exploration of space.

During his visit, Nelson will engage with prominent government and space officials in both countries, including Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. In Romania, he plans to meet with Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, the minister of research, innovation, and digitization, as well as Daniel Crunțeanu, the general director of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA). Nelson will also tour various scientific and technological institutions to familiarize himself with Romania's research capabilities.

In Bulgaria, Nelson will hold discussions with Dr. Rosen Karadimov, the minister of innovation and growth, and visit the nation's only satellite manufacturing facility, which is actively producing satellites for global clients. Throughout his travels, he will emphasize the significance of international collaboration in space endeavors, particularly the transatlantic partnerships that are vital to NASA’s mission. Nelson will also engage with students to underscore the importance of education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and their crucial roles as part of the Artemis Generation.

