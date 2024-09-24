Remarkable Archaeological Find in Bulgaria: Well-Preserved Statue Unearthed in Varna
A remarkable discovery has emerged in Varna, where construction work uncovered a well-preserved ancient statue. Known as Gaius, this statue dates back to the Roman era, specifically to the late second and early third centuries, a time when Odessos thrived within the Roman Empire, as noted by Dr. Vasil Tenekejiev, an archaeologist at the Regional History Museum in Varna.
The restoration of Gaius poses challenges due to the limited number of restoration studios available at the Archaeological Museum in Varna. The statue is depicted wearing a Roman toga, indicating a connection to Roman authority rather than the traditional Greek attire. Various theories exist regarding the statue's deposition in the sand along the river, with one suggestion being that it could relate to rituals honoring the deceased shortly after their passing. Another theory points to early Christians who may have opposed such images, linking them to pagan practices.
The statue's burial in sand has remarkably contributed to its preservation over the centuries.
