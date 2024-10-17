Former Finance Minister Highlights Challenges to Eurozone Membership, Stating Bulgaria Lacks Necessary Criteria

Sunny October 18 Ahead: Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria
The weather forecast for October 18 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions across the country
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Simeon Dyankov, a former finance minister, expressed that the Bulgarian economy is performing reasonably well, although discussions regarding the macro framework for 2025 are currently stalled due to the absence of a functioning parliament and government. He noted that finance minister Ludmila Petkova has called on politicians to outline necessary budget measures and determine the deficit. According to Dyankov, Bulgaria has not seen a deficit of this nature in 25 years, and he does not anticipate significant parliamentary debate on the issue.
Dyankov criticized the campaign promises made by politicians, pointing out that 8 billion leva is the outstanding capital expenditure, yet only 4 billion leva of those commitments have been realized. He warned that a 3% deficit poses serious risks and emphasized the importance of discussing progressive taxation, which requires a stable government. While he reassured that Bulgaria is not on the verge of a Greek-style economic crisis, he acknowledged the need for scrutiny over government spending.
He stated that Bulgaria is far from meeting the criteria for Eurozone membership, specifically the inflation threshold, and warned that a 3% deficit could lead to the country being excluded from the Eurozone. He believes that societal readiness for the euro is crucial, and he suspects that politicians may be hesitant about entering the Eurozone. Furthermore, Dyankov commented on the discomfort some politicians feel regarding the conditions tied to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, predicting that Bulgaria will take out at least two more loans by the end of this year and three additional loans next year.
Associate Professor Grigor Sariyski from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) voiced doubts about the feasibility of the 3% deficit target outlined in Bulgaria’s Budget 2025
Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021
Bulgaria remains the EU's poorest country, with a minimum wage that feels out of reach compared to central European standards
Retailers in Bulgaria are gearing up for the introduction of the euro, with double price labeling in BGN and EUR expected in stores starting March
Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lyudmila Petkova, confirmed that the draft budget for 2025 will target a deficit of no more than 3% of the country’s GDP
Retail chains in Bulgaria are actively preparing for the transition from the Bulgarian leva to the euro
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023