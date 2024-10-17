Former Finance Minister Highlights Challenges to Eurozone Membership, Stating Bulgaria Lacks Necessary Criteria

Business » FINANCE | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Former Finance Minister Highlights Challenges to Eurozone Membership, Stating Bulgaria Lacks Necessary Criteria Simeon Dyankov (left) and Boyko Borissov (right)

Simeon Dyankov, a former finance minister, expressed that the Bulgarian economy is performing reasonably well, although discussions regarding the macro framework for 2025 are currently stalled due to the absence of a functioning parliament and government. He noted that finance minister Ludmila Petkova has called on politicians to outline necessary budget measures and determine the deficit. According to Dyankov, Bulgaria has not seen a deficit of this nature in 25 years, and he does not anticipate significant parliamentary debate on the issue.

Dyankov criticized the campaign promises made by politicians, pointing out that 8 billion leva is the outstanding capital expenditure, yet only 4 billion leva of those commitments have been realized. He warned that a 3% deficit poses serious risks and emphasized the importance of discussing progressive taxation, which requires a stable government. While he reassured that Bulgaria is not on the verge of a Greek-style economic crisis, he acknowledged the need for scrutiny over government spending.

He stated that Bulgaria is far from meeting the criteria for Eurozone membership, specifically the inflation threshold, and warned that a 3% deficit could lead to the country being excluded from the Eurozone. He believes that societal readiness for the euro is crucial, and he suspects that politicians may be hesitant about entering the Eurozone. Furthermore, Dyankov commented on the discomfort some politicians feel regarding the conditions tied to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, predicting that Bulgaria will take out at least two more loans by the end of this year and three additional loans next year.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, dyankov, deficit

Related Articles:

Sunny October 18 Ahead: Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

The weather forecast for October 18 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions across the country

Society » Environment | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans

During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Bulgaria Faces Potential Legal Action from EU Over Air Quality Issues

Bulgaria may face the possibility of a new criminal procedure initiated by the European Commission due to air pollution concerns

Society » Environment | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:31

Construction of Critical Corridor 8 Advances as Bulgaria and North Macedonia Collaborate

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the construction of rail Corridor 8 as part of the Trans-European Transport Network Regulation

World » Southeast Europe | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria on Track for Eurozone Entry by Year-End

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion necessary for joining the Eurozone by the end of the year

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 08:23

Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria with Strong Winds in the East

On October 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian Economist: We Need the Eurozone as Much as a Brain Tumor

Associate Professor Grigor Sariyski from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) voiced doubts about the feasibility of the 3% deficit target outlined in Bulgaria’s Budget 2025

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:24

Bulgaria's Inflation Rate Drops, Marking Lowest Level in Over Two Years

Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 14:13

Minimum Wages Across Europe: Bulgaria Remains at the Bottom

Bulgaria remains the EU's poorest country, with a minimum wage that feels out of reach compared to central European standards

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 13:23

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Double Price Labeling Starting March

Retailers in Bulgaria are gearing up for the introduction of the euro, with double price labeling in BGN and EUR expected in stores starting March

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 10:39

Bulgaria Commits to 3% Budget Deficit in 2025, Finance Minister Confirms

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lyudmila Petkova, confirmed that the draft budget for 2025 will target a deficit of no more than 3% of the country’s GDP

Business » Finance | October 7, 2024, Monday // 18:44

Bulgarian Retailers Prepare for Euro Transition Amid Complex Changes

Retail chains in Bulgaria are actively preparing for the transition from the Bulgarian leva to the euro

Business » Finance | October 7, 2024, Monday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria