According to the Austrian newspaper Der Standard, the pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has the potential to become the second-largest political force in Bulgaria following the upcoming elections on October 27. This shift could pave the way for closer ties with Russia. The upcoming elections mark the seventh in three years for Bulgaria, driven by a pattern of governments either failing to form or lasting very briefly. The ruling party, GERB, leads in the polls but struggles to secure coalition partners due to corruption allegations that deter reform-oriented pro-European parties. Other political factions are either aligned with the Kremlin or also tainted by corruption. In this context, President Rumen Radev, known for his pro-Kremlin stance, remains a stable figure.

This political instability appears to benefit the Kremlin, which may explain the rising support for "Revival." Polls suggest the party could emerge as a significant player in the October 27 elections. Ruslan Stefanov from the Center for the Study of Democracy noted that Russian influence has heavily shaped public sentiment in Bulgaria. He pointed out that when Vladimir Putin issues threats directed at Bulgaria, it emboldens domestic forces advocating for closer relations with Russia.

Stefanov traced this historical influence back to the 19th century, emphasizing that the Soviet era solidified a favorable view of Russia among many Bulgarians. The article, written by Adelheid Wolfl, also highlights the role of the newly elected Patriarch Daniil as a prominent figure in pro-Kremlin propaganda. Archimandrite Nicanor described his election as resembling "a KGB textbook operation."

Furthermore, Der Standard criticized Bulgaria's inconsistent application of EU sanctions against Russia. While the country expelled 70 Russian spies, including some Orthodox priests, after the onset of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Stefanov argues that this was largely prompted by intelligence from other NATO countries rather than a coherent Bulgarian policy. He noted, "The capacity to investigate the Kremlin's influence is almost zero," while also expressing concern over the diminishing ability to impose sanctions as pro-European parties lose ground.

The potential for pro-Russian forces to gain power in Bulgaria appears increasingly likely. Vesela Cherneva from the European Council for Foreign Policy commented that GERB might consider forming a coalition with "Revival" if Donald Trump were to win the US presidential elections. The article draws parallels to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who previously formed coalitions with far-right parties.

The rise of "Revival" is notable since its parliamentary debut in 2021, when it garnered just under 5 percent of the vote. Since then, its support has reportedly tripled. The party has pushed for initiatives reflecting Russian influence, including a proposed law targeting "foreign agents" aimed at stigmatizing NGOs and a law banning the "propaganda" of non-traditional sexual orientations—an issue that Der Standard contends is more about inciting hatred against sexual minorities in Bulgaria than addressing actual propaganda.

In addition to "Revival," other parties such as the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Greatness" (Velichie) are also viewed as close to the Kremlin. Socialist MP Borislav Gutsanov frequently echoes Kremlin narratives and leads campaigns against wind energy expansion along the Black Sea coast, potentially hindering Bulgaria’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.