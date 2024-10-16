Gazprom's First Annual Loss in Decades Leads to Sale of Holiday Properties

World » RUSSIA | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Gazprom's First Annual Loss in Decades Leads to Sale of Holiday Properties @Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, has announced plans to sell several of its holiday resorts following its first annual loss in nearly 50 years, according to reports from Reuters. The company has listed 14 hotels and resorts for sale, including the Tsaghkadzor Marriott Hotel in Armenia’s Valley of Flowers. In May, the company had also put other properties on the market, such as the Imperial Park Hotel & Spa located in the Moscow region, after its decision to relocate its headquarters from Moscow to St. Petersburg in 2021. The Russian newspaper Vedomosti estimated the value of this hotel at up to 69.5 million dollars.

Despite these sales, it is unlikely that the proceeds will be sufficient to cover Gazprom’s significant financial losses. The company reported a net loss of almost 7 billion dollars for 2023, mainly due to the decline in its sales in key European markets, which have been severely affected by Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

As the expiration of its gas transit agreement with Ukraine looms at the end of the year, Gazprom is preparing for the possibility of further losses in its share of the European market. Kyiv has made clear that it has no intention of negotiating an extension of the treaty, increasing the uncertainty around the future of Russian gas exports to the EU.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Gazprom, holiday

Related Articles:

Zelensky's Bold Victory Plan: Will Ukraine Finally Join NATO and End the War?

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a much-anticipated victory plan for Ukraine in parliament on October 16

World » Ukraine | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 12:51

Growing Alliance: North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Joining Russian Forces in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on October 14 that Russia intends to directly involve North Korea in its ongoing war against Ukraine in the coming months

World » Ukraine | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Toretsk Faces Increasing Russian Domination as Ukrainian Troops Withdraw

Russian military forces have taken control of more than two-thirds of Toretsk, a city in Ukraine, with advancements made during the night

World » Ukraine | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 12:26

Trump: I Stopped Putin's Invasion Plans for Ukraine While in Office

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had long desired to invade Ukraine

World | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 11:31

Hungary and Gazprom Negotiate Increased Gas Supplies for 2025

Hungary and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have signed an agreement allowing Budapest to fully utilize the TurkStream gas pipeline

World » Russia | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:27

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Kremlin's Strategic Alliance with North Korea Aims to Mitigate Mobilization Challenges

The Kremlin is expected to leverage its strategic partnership with North Korea, established in June 2024, to deploy troops along its borders, signaling Russian President Vladimir Putin's intent to postpone mobilization

World » Russia | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 10:22

Hungary and Gazprom Negotiate Increased Gas Supplies for 2025

Hungary and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have signed an agreement allowing Budapest to fully utilize the TurkStream gas pipeline

World » Russia | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:27

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Putin Advocates for a New World Order at Turkmenistan Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a new world order during a regional forum held in Turkmenistan

World » Russia | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:26

Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depot in Bryansk Region with Drone Strike

Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Trump Allegedly Had Multiple Private Talks with Putin Since Leaving Office

Donald Trump has reportedly had up to seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving the presidency

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria