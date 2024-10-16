Bulgarian Teen Sentenced in UK After Posing as Doctor Without Medical Degree

Bulgaria and Japan Launch Joint Research Lab for Dairy Innovations
The state company "LB Bulgaricum" has signed an agreement with its long-time partner, the Japanese company "Meiji," to establish a joint research laboratory in Bulgaria.
A 19-year-old Bulgarian woman, Kremena Zdravkova, has been sentenced to a year’s probation in England after posing as a doctor despite having no medical qualifications. She has also been banned from entering health facilities in the country. Zdravkova, who recently moved to the UK, attempted to provide treatment to a patient at a hospital in London, even as two police officers were present.
During the incident, she administered an injection to the patient. Authorities have yet to determine the substance used. Fortunately, the patient did not suffer any harm, which influenced the judge’s decision to impose a lenient sentence.
Zdravkova's defense highlighted her challenging circumstances, noting that she married at the age of 14 and gave birth to twins, which prevented her from pursuing further education. Her lawyers explained that this lifelong dream of becoming a doctor led her to take desperate measures. They argued that due to her lack of education, she did not fully understand the risks associated with her actions.
The young woman was held in pre-trial detention for 35 days before her sentencing. Despite the seriousness of the offense, the judge considered the absence of harm and her personal circumstances in deciding the punishment.
