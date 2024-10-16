US Threatens Suspension of Military Aid if Israel Fails to Improve Gaza Access

The United States has issued a warning to Israel, demanding it improve humanitarian aid access in Gaza within the next 30 days or face potential consequences, including the suspension of military assistance. This message, reported by The Washington Post, represents the most significant pressure Washington has placed on Israel since the outbreak of its conflict with Hamas a year ago. The heightened urgency reflects Washington's increasing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and indicates a shift in its approach toward the situation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter on Sunday, addressing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, outlining the specific changes expected from Israel. Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, elaborated, stating that the letter highlighted the need for immediate action. “The letter is quite clear that we want to see changes immediately,” Miller said, emphasizing the need for swift responses rather than waiting for long-term solutions.

Miller also noted that some aid had already started moving into Gaza, but stressed that the US does not intend to wait for further developments over an extended period. “We did see humanitarian assistance go in yesterday, and we very much want to see changes, not wait for 30 days, but happen immediately,” he explained. Despite the urgency, he acknowledged that some aspects of the proposed changes would require longer, more complex negotiations.

The complexity arises particularly with items classified as "dual-use," meaning they have both civilian and military applications. Miller explained that reaching agreements on these items would take time. "For example, the letter calls for agreements on what actually would be dual-use items. That's not something that can happen overnight; that requires a negotiation," he added, emphasizing that while some changes may take longer, others must be implemented without delay.

The letter serves as an implicit warning that failure to act promptly could result in a reduction or halt of US military support. The United States has called on Israel to ensure that essential supplies like food and medicine are accessible to Gazans in dire need. The US's firm stance underlines its demand for immediate and meaningful improvements, as the international community closely monitors the humanitarian toll in the region.