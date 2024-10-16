US Threatens Suspension of Military Aid if Israel Fails to Improve Gaza Access

World | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: US Threatens Suspension of Military Aid if Israel Fails to Improve Gaza Access

The United States has issued a warning to Israel, demanding it improve humanitarian aid access in Gaza within the next 30 days or face potential consequences, including the suspension of military assistance. This message, reported by The Washington Post, represents the most significant pressure Washington has placed on Israel since the outbreak of its conflict with Hamas a year ago. The heightened urgency reflects Washington's increasing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and indicates a shift in its approach toward the situation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter on Sunday, addressing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, outlining the specific changes expected from Israel. Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, elaborated, stating that the letter highlighted the need for immediate action. “The letter is quite clear that we want to see changes immediately,” Miller said, emphasizing the need for swift responses rather than waiting for long-term solutions.

Miller also noted that some aid had already started moving into Gaza, but stressed that the US does not intend to wait for further developments over an extended period. “We did see humanitarian assistance go in yesterday, and we very much want to see changes, not wait for 30 days, but happen immediately,” he explained. Despite the urgency, he acknowledged that some aspects of the proposed changes would require longer, more complex negotiations.

The complexity arises particularly with items classified as "dual-use," meaning they have both civilian and military applications. Miller explained that reaching agreements on these items would take time. "For example, the letter calls for agreements on what actually would be dual-use items. That's not something that can happen overnight; that requires a negotiation," he added, emphasizing that while some changes may take longer, others must be implemented without delay.

The letter serves as an implicit warning that failure to act promptly could result in a reduction or halt of US military support. The United States has called on Israel to ensure that essential supplies like food and medicine are accessible to Gazans in dire need. The US's firm stance underlines its demand for immediate and meaningful improvements, as the international community closely monitors the humanitarian toll in the region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Gaza, US

Related Articles:

US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, affirmed that Ukraine's future membership in the alliance remains secure, stating that not a single NATO leader challenged this commitment during the pact's July meeting

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

Kamala Harris Criticizes Trump as 'Unfit and Dangerous' Ahead of US Election

Vice President Kamala Harris has delivered a sharp critique of her opponent, former President Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming US presidential election

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

US Launches Precision Airstrikes on Houthi Arms Depots in Yemen

The United States has carried out precision airstrikes targeting underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 09:04

US Raises Alarm Over China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

The US State Department has expressed significant concerns about the recent military exercises conducted by the People’s Liberation Army

World | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:56

Israeli Airstrike in Northern Lebanon Kills 21 Amid Escalating Cross-Border Tensions

Air raid sirens were activated across central Israel, prompting millions of residents to take shelter as shells were fired from Lebanon

World | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:32

Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Zelensky Claims Ukraine Will Go Nuclear if NATO Membership Fails

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 17 that during his meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in September

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder

Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Toretsk in Ruins: No Shelters Left as Russian Forces Advanc

There are no remaining intact buildings or shelters in Toretsk, located in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:00

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, affirmed that Ukraine's future membership in the alliance remains secure, stating that not a single NATO leader challenged this commitment during the pact's July meeting

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

Construction of Critical Corridor 8 Advances as Bulgaria and North Macedonia Collaborate

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the construction of rail Corridor 8 as part of the Trans-European Transport Network Regulation

World » Southeast Europe | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria