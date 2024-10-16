Xi Jinping: China Seeks Partnership with the US for Global Benefi

World | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 08:55
Bulgaria: Xi Jinping: China Seeks Partnership with the US for Global Benefi

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's desire to maintain a friendly partnership with the United States, emphasizing that cooperation between the two nations would bring benefits globally, as reported by Reuters.

In a letter to the annual awards event organized by the National Committee on American-Chinese Relations, Xi stated, "China aspires to be a partner and friend to the United States. Such a relationship would not only benefit both countries but also the entire world."

He underscored that the relationship between Beijing and Washington is among the most crucial bilateral ties, impacting the future of humanity.

However, tensions between the two countries remain high over issues such as national security, trade, China's activities in the South China Sea, and its increased military presence around Taiwan, Reuters highlighted.

Xi reiterated that China remains committed to "principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation" in its interactions with the US, viewing the success of both countries as a shared opportunity.

Tags: Xi Jinping, China, United States

