Sofia Police Search for Missing Young Mother of Two (UPDATED)

Police in Sofia are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman named Bilyana Petrova. She is the mother of two children and was last seen near the Central Sofia Market Hall, close to the mosque.

Bilyana is approximately 170 cm tall. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing black clothing, a dark blue jacket with a beige collar, and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

Her husband, Martin Venev, has urged anyone with information to contact emergency services at 112. Describing her as an extremely devoted mother, he expressed concerns that she may have been struggling with postpartum depression, which could have intensified into anxiety and self-doubt.

He suggested that burnout or emotional distress might have led to her sudden disappearance.

Update: The Ministry of the Interior has initiated a search for 31-year-old Bilyana Petrova, who has been missing for less than 24 hours, according to her husband, Martin Venev. He reported that the police began their search immediately after he filed a report, and every officer has a photo of her. Venev indicated that she was with an acquaintance when she likely experienced a panic attack and fled. Initial reports suggested she had escaped from a mental health facility where her husband had taken her. Although she has her documents, she does not have her phone. Venev and friends are searching parks and gardens, areas Bilyana frequented with their children. He speculated that her disappearance might be linked to escalated anxiety or post-partum depression, noting that she hadn't received professional evaluation and had been intensely devoted to caring for their children.

Update: Bilyana was found dead near the Central Hall building, close to where she was last seen. Angel Angelov, who led the search effort, shared his condolences on Facebook, stating, "The search has ended. Unfortunately, we were late and could not find her in time. Thank you to everyone who responded." While initial reports suggest there are no signs of violence on her body, unconfirmed information indicates she may have taken her own life. An official investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of her death.