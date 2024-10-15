Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will bring in colder air. Temperatures are expected to reach between 15°C and 16°C in Northeastern Bulgaria, while Southern Bulgaria may see highs of 21°C to 23°C. Sofia is forecasted to have a temperature of around 19°C.

Along the coast, the weather will be cloudy, accompanied by a moderate northerly wind. Highs are anticipated to range from 16°C to 18°C, with sea water temperatures between 20°C and 21°C.

In the mountains, mostly sunny conditions are expected. A moderate to strong north-northwesterly wind will blow through the region, with highs of 15°C at an elevation of 1,200 meters and 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants

Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector

Business » Industry | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20

Bulgarian Economist: We Need the Eurozone as Much as a Brain Tumor

Associate Professor Grigor Sariyski from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) voiced doubts about the feasibility of the 3% deficit target outlined in Bulgaria’s Budget 2025

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:24

Interior Ministry Conducts 60 Operations Against Vote-Buying in Bulgaria

Sixty police operations targeting vote-buying in Bulgaria have been carried out to date

Politics | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 15:37

Bulgaria Sees Increase in Women Managers Amid Ongoing Gender Disparities

The number of women in leadership roles in Bulgaria is on the rise

Society | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 15:33

Bulgaria's Inflation Rate Drops, Marking Lowest Level in Over Two Years

Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 14:13

EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 13:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog

On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.

Society » Environment | October 14, 2024, Monday // 18:05

Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria with Light Winds and Mild Conditions

Monday will see mostly sunny weather across Bulgaria, though there will be occasional increases in cloud cover from west to east

Society » Environment | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:24

Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe

Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Aurora Borealis Dazzles Bulgaria with Vibrant Light Display (PHOTOS)

Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Rain and Mild Weather Predicted for Bulgaria on October 11

Friday's weather in Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall expected in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon and extending to other regions overnight

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 18:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria