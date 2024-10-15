Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants
Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will bring in colder air. Temperatures are expected to reach between 15°C and 16°C in Northeastern Bulgaria, while Southern Bulgaria may see highs of 21°C to 23°C. Sofia is forecasted to have a temperature of around 19°C.
Along the coast, the weather will be cloudy, accompanied by a moderate northerly wind. Highs are anticipated to range from 16°C to 18°C, with sea water temperatures between 20°C and 21°C.
In the mountains, mostly sunny conditions are expected. A moderate to strong north-northwesterly wind will blow through the region, with highs of 15°C at an elevation of 1,200 meters and 8°C at 2,000 meters.
On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.
Monday will see mostly sunny weather across Bulgaria, though there will be occasional increases in cloud cover from west to east
A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight
Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain
Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria
Friday's weather in Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall expected in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon and extending to other regions overnight
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023