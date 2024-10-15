Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will bring in colder air. Temperatures are expected to reach between 15°C and 16°C in Northeastern Bulgaria, while Southern Bulgaria may see highs of 21°C to 23°C. Sofia is forecasted to have a temperature of around 19°C.

Along the coast, the weather will be cloudy, accompanied by a moderate northerly wind. Highs are anticipated to range from 16°C to 18°C, with sea water temperatures between 20°C and 21°C.

In the mountains, mostly sunny conditions are expected. A moderate to strong north-northwesterly wind will blow through the region, with highs of 15°C at an elevation of 1,200 meters and 8°C at 2,000 meters.