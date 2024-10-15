US Raises Alarm Over China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

World | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:56
Bulgaria: US Raises Alarm Over China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

The US State Department has expressed significant concerns about the recent military exercises conducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding regions. In an official statement, the department described the PLA's actions as unnecessary and a potential catalyst for heightened tensions in the area.

"We urge the People's Republic of China (PRC) to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could jeopardize peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region," the statement noted. The US emphasized the necessity of maintaining stability for the sake of regional peace and prosperity, highlighting that these developments have international implications.

The statement also indicated that the US is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with allies and partners to address common concerns regarding China's military activities. Furthermore, the State Department reaffirmed America's commitment to its long-standing 'one China policy,' guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

Washington's concerns have been growing in response to China's military maneuvers, particularly given the strategic importance of the Taiwan Strait for international trade and security. Over the past few years, there has been a notable uptick in military activity by the PLA near Taiwan, including live-fire drills and increased air incursions, raising alarms in Taiwan and among its allies, particularly the US, which perceives these actions as aggressive and destabilizing.

The Taiwan Strait serves as a vital corridor for international shipping and trade, and any conflict in this area could have severe repercussions for global trade routes and the security landscape in Asia. The increasing military assertiveness of China is generating concern among other regional countries, including Japan, Australia, and India, which has resulted in enhanced defense partnerships and joint military exercises.

The ongoing dispute between China and Taiwan centers on Taiwan's political status. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that must eventually reunite with the mainland, while Taiwan operates as a self-governing democracy with its own government, economy, and cultural identity. The PRC asserts sovereignty over Taiwan and has not ruled out the possibility of using force for reunification.

Conversely, Taiwan has progressively embraced its distinct identity, resisting unification with Beijing on its terms, influenced by various political parties throughout its history.

Tags: US, China, Taiwan

