North Macedonia Debates Constitutional Changes Amid Tensions with Bulgaria

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:48
Bulgaria: North Macedonia Debates Constitutional Changes Amid Tensions with Bulgaria "Bulgarians in the constitution is betrayal"

Discussions in North Macedonia are underway regarding potential constitutional changes, with former foreign minister Bujar Osmani asserting the necessity of a vote on the matter. He cautioned that failing to act could lead to a renewed focus on issues of "identity, language, and history." In an interview with TV 21, Osmani emphasized that his efforts to address concerns with Bulgaria aimed to shift the conversation from identity to minority rights, advocating for the recognition of the 3,500 Bulgarians living in the country.

According to the most recent census, there are approximately 3,500 individuals identifying as Bulgarian in North Macedonia. However, nearly 90,000 citizens hold Bulgarian passports. Osmani has called for an immediate vote on the constitutional amendments, proposing the inclusion of a clause in the Law on the Implementation of the Constitution. This clause would allow the parliament to revoke the changes within five years if Bulgaria continues to obstruct North Macedonia's progress unrelated to EU matters.

The spokesperson for the Macedonian government, Marija Miteva, expressed skepticism regarding the sincerity of proposals from previous leaders regarding the current situation. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted that including Bulgarians in the constitution is crucial for opening the first negotiation cluster with the EU, following her meeting with Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski in Berlin.

During their meeting, Baerbock described constitutional amendments as a vital step toward initiating North Macedonia's EU negotiations, stressing the need for adherence to existing EU rules, which require unanimous decisions. She acknowledged the difficulties of implementing constitutional changes in democracies and noted that the timing was not right during her last visit due to an election campaign in North Macedonia.

The meeting's agenda emphasized the robust political and economic relations between Germany and North Macedonia, underscoring the latter's ongoing journey toward European integration. Mucunski asserted that unblocking the EU integration process through the second intergovernmental conference and immediate negotiations is essential for regional stability and security.

Baerbock commended the Macedonian government for its progress in implementing reforms, particularly in the areas of judicial reform, anti-corruption efforts, and the strengthening of the rule of law. The discussions reflect the ongoing commitment to regional cooperation and the importance of advancing North Macedonia's European aspirations.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Bulgarian, osmani

Related Articles:

EU Accession Talks Begin for Albania, Following Separation from North Macedonia

Albania has officially commenced its EU accession negotiations today, starting with the first cluster of talks

World » Southeast Europe | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Bulgarian Electric Hypercar Prototype Unveiled with 5,221 Horsepower

A notable event unfolded in the village of Slashten, located near Bulgaria's border with Greece, where the prototype of a groundbreaking Bulgarian electric hypercar was unveiled

Business | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 10:25

EU Warns North Macedonia: Amend Constitution to Include Bulgarians Before Accession

The European Union has reiterated its warning to North Macedonia about the proposed amendments to its constitution regarding the recognition of Bulgarians

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:22

Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Dives Deep into Ivana Trump Role for New Film

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has revealed that she spent hours studying photographs of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, to prepare for her role in the film

Society | October 14, 2024, Monday // 11:35

Petkovden: A Day of Family, Fertility, and the Transition to Winter in Bulgaria

Today, the church commemorates St. Venerable Paraskeva of Epivatska, known in Bulgaria as Petka Bulgarska or Petka the Bulgarian

Society » Culture | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:06

Court Finds Bulgarian National and Albanians Guilty of Smuggling Cocaine into the UK

A Bulgarian national and four Albanians were convicted in an English court for drug trafficking worth 200 million British pounds

Crime | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

EU Accession Talks Begin for Albania, Following Separation from North Macedonia

Albania has officially commenced its EU accession negotiations today, starting with the first cluster of talks

World » Southeast Europe | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Kosovo Residents with Serbian Passports Can Now Travel Visa-Free to the EU

Holders of Serbian passports issued by the Coordination Service of Serbia in Kosovo can now travel to European Union countries without the need for a visa

World » Southeast Europe | October 14, 2024, Monday // 11:23

Siljanovska: EU Membership for North Macedonia Must Not Be Blocked by Bulgaria’s Veto

The President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, emphasized that the historical dispute with Bulgaria should not serve as a reason for imposing a veto on the country's EU enlargement

World » Southeast Europe | October 11, 2024, Friday // 11:38

Bulgaria and Greece Main Routes for Migrants Entering Serbia, Says Dacic After North Macedonia Meeting

Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has stated that the majority of illegal migrants entering Serbia and North Macedonia come through EU countries

World » Southeast Europe | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 18:24

Serbia Eyes BRICS as Alternative to EU, Citing Political Sovereignty

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin expressed in a recent interview that Serbia views BRICS as a viable alternative to the European Union

World » Southeast Europe | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 09:17

Mickoski: Bulgaria Is the Sole EU Member Opposing North Macedonia's Accession

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of the Republic of North Macedonia stated that among EU countries, Bulgaria stands alone in its lack of support for the nation’s accession to the bloc

World » Southeast Europe | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria