Discussions in North Macedonia are underway regarding potential constitutional changes, with former foreign minister Bujar Osmani asserting the necessity of a vote on the matter. He cautioned that failing to act could lead to a renewed focus on issues of "identity, language, and history." In an interview with TV 21, Osmani emphasized that his efforts to address concerns with Bulgaria aimed to shift the conversation from identity to minority rights, advocating for the recognition of the 3,500 Bulgarians living in the country.

According to the most recent census, there are approximately 3,500 individuals identifying as Bulgarian in North Macedonia. However, nearly 90,000 citizens hold Bulgarian passports. Osmani has called for an immediate vote on the constitutional amendments, proposing the inclusion of a clause in the Law on the Implementation of the Constitution. This clause would allow the parliament to revoke the changes within five years if Bulgaria continues to obstruct North Macedonia's progress unrelated to EU matters.

The spokesperson for the Macedonian government, Marija Miteva, expressed skepticism regarding the sincerity of proposals from previous leaders regarding the current situation. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted that including Bulgarians in the constitution is crucial for opening the first negotiation cluster with the EU, following her meeting with Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski in Berlin.

During their meeting, Baerbock described constitutional amendments as a vital step toward initiating North Macedonia's EU negotiations, stressing the need for adherence to existing EU rules, which require unanimous decisions. She acknowledged the difficulties of implementing constitutional changes in democracies and noted that the timing was not right during her last visit due to an election campaign in North Macedonia.

The meeting's agenda emphasized the robust political and economic relations between Germany and North Macedonia, underscoring the latter's ongoing journey toward European integration. Mucunski asserted that unblocking the EU integration process through the second intergovernmental conference and immediate negotiations is essential for regional stability and security.

Baerbock commended the Macedonian government for its progress in implementing reforms, particularly in the areas of judicial reform, anti-corruption efforts, and the strengthening of the rule of law. The discussions reflect the ongoing commitment to regional cooperation and the importance of advancing North Macedonia's European aspirations.