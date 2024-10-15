Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants

Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector. This acknowledgment came from the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Association, whose members attended a significant European livestock exhibition in France earlier this month.

Co-chairman of the association, Simeon Karakolev, expressed surprise at the level of support provided to sheep farmers in France, which amounts to around 25 euros per animal, alongside a cap on the number of supported animals. Karakolev, a prominent advocate for increased subsidies and state assistance, noted that Bulgarian farmers benefit from aid from Ukraine, a support system that has been in place for the past three years. This year, 660 million leva was allocated from the state budget, which farmers have referred to as a "handout."

In Bulgaria, the subsidy mix for each sheep totals nearly 80 euros, significantly exceeding the support offered to French farmers. For instance, last year, aid for small ruminants from Ukraine was set at 70 leva per head, along with additional tied support and de minimis aids. Moreover, farmers received COVID-related assistance of 30 leva per sheep in 2022.

The delegation was also surprised by the low purchase prices for sheep's milk in France, which range between 1 and 1.10 euros per liter, nearly comparable to Bulgarian prices. The price for lamb carcass meat stands at 9.5-10 euros per kilogram. Despite these lower purchase prices and lesser subsidies, French farmers achieve superior results, with finished products often priced above 18 euros per kilogram. Karakolev highlighted that in France, subsidies do not dictate animal care practices, as support for small ruminants is limited to 100 heads per farm.

During their visit, Bulgarian farmers learned that the key to success lies in optimizing production processes, increasing productivity, and fostering collaboration among farmers. Karakolev noted that French farmers prioritize process efficiency, with owners often fulfilling multiple roles on the farm, such as tractor driver and milker, thereby minimizing external assistance.

Additionally, the delegation discovered that no French farms operate without land, as agricultural practices accompany livestock breeding. Farmers in the Central Massif region pay between 100 and 150 euros per hectare for land rental. Conversely, many Bulgarian farms rely on third-party suppliers for fodder, inflating operational costs. Furthermore, every French farmer is part of a cooperative and does not engage in direct sales of their produce.

Karakolev concluded that these various factors indicate a pressing need for Bulgarian livestock producers to rethink their approach to animal husbandry.