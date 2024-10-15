Frontex Reports 42% Decline in Illegal EU Border Crossings This Year

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Frontex Reports 42% Decline in Illegal EU Border Crossings This Year @Wikimedia Commons

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) announced today a 42% decrease in illegal border crossings into the European Union since January, compared to the same timeframe last year, as reported by BTA.

Frontex data, referenced by AFP, reveals that the most pronounced decline occurred along the Western Balkans route, where crossings dropped by 79%. Similarly, the Central Mediterranean route experienced a significant reduction of 64%.

However, illegal crossings from West Africa have seen a twofold increase during the same period. Meanwhile, along the EU's eastern land border, particularly east of Poland, the number of illegal crossings has surged, nearly tripling, with a rise of 192%.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: decrease, border, FRONTEX

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday

Politics | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:17

Poland Initiates East Shield Construction Along Russian and Belarusian Borders

In December, Poland commenced the construction of its East Shield along the borders with Russia and Belarus

World » EU | October 4, 2024, Friday // 17:33

Europol: 8 Arrested for Smuggling Migrants Across the Turkish-Bulgarian Border

Bulgarian authorities detected over 700 migrants smuggled by this criminal network

Crime | September 20, 2024, Friday // 15:23

MEP Warns: Lack of Transparency in Border Project Risks Bulgaria’s Schengen Bid

MEP Radan Kanev raised concerns over growing tension in Brussels following Bulgaria's cancellation of a public procurement for border technical equipment

World » EU | September 20, 2024, Friday // 14:07

Germany Reinstates Border Controls Amid Rising Migration Concerns

Germany is reinstating border controls on its land borders starting today as part of efforts to address illegal migration

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 10:32

Hungary May Sue EU for Border Protection Expenses

Hungary is considering legal action to compel the European Union’s executive commission to reimburse the costs it has incurred for border protection

World » EU | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 13:23

EU Warns North Macedonia: Amend Constitution to Include Bulgarians Before Accession

The European Union has reiterated its warning to North Macedonia about the proposed amendments to its constitution regarding the recognition of Bulgarians

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:22

Orban Accuses Von der Leyen of Plotting to Remove Him from Power

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described his recent debate in the European Parliament as an “attempt to crucify” the EU

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 16:04

Former Varna Mayor and Officials Accused of Falsifying Documents for EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:31

Hungary Pushes for Schengen Inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in EU Agenda for December

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union plans to include the topic of lifting land border checks for Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 09:39

Acting Interior Minister: Bulgaria Has Fulfilled All Schengen Requirements

Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council

World » EU | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria