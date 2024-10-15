Frontex Reports 42% Decline in Illegal EU Border Crossings This Year

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) announced today a 42% decrease in illegal border crossings into the European Union since January, compared to the same timeframe last year, as reported by BTA.

Frontex data, referenced by AFP, reveals that the most pronounced decline occurred along the Western Balkans route, where crossings dropped by 79%. Similarly, the Central Mediterranean route experienced a significant reduction of 64%.

However, illegal crossings from West Africa have seen a twofold increase during the same period. Meanwhile, along the EU's eastern land border, particularly east of Poland, the number of illegal crossings has surged, nearly tripling, with a rise of 192%.