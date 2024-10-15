Interior Ministry Conducts 60 Operations Against Vote-Buying in Bulgaria

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria
Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16
Sixty police operations targeting vote-buying in Bulgaria have been carried out to date, according to Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov.
Ilkov, speaking before a government meeting, stated that 60 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as a result of these operations. He also noted that various other crimes were uncovered during these efforts, underscoring the broader impact of the police actions.
He stressed that law enforcement officials are actively investigating every signal and situation related to vote-buying, ensuring no aspect is overlooked. "It is not appropriate for the Ministry of Internal Affairs to be used in the election campaign. The question remains who is utilizing this data and in what manner, but our efforts will persist at the same intensity. The results are evident," Ilkov remarked.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that Bulgaria strongly supports the enlargement of the European Union (EU) but insists
If elections were held at the beginning of October, seven political parties would secure seats in the Bulgarian parliament, according to an independent survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan
According to the latest survey by the "Mediana" agency, if elections were held today in Bulgaria, the GERB party would receive 24.5% of the vote
The GERB party plans to call on the Sofia Municipal Council to reverse its decision to establish refugee centers in the "Vitosha" and "Oborishte" districts
Stefan Petrov, representing the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) prosecutors, has proposed Borislav Sarafov as the new candidate for the prosecutor general of Bulgaria
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023