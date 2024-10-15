Interior Ministry Conducts 60 Operations Against Vote-Buying in Bulgaria

Sixty police operations targeting vote-buying in Bulgaria have been carried out to date, according to Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov.

Ilkov, speaking before a government meeting, stated that 60 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as a result of these operations. He also noted that various other crimes were uncovered during these efforts, underscoring the broader impact of the police actions.

He stressed that law enforcement officials are actively investigating every signal and situation related to vote-buying, ensuring no aspect is overlooked. "It is not appropriate for the Ministry of Internal Affairs to be used in the election campaign. The question remains who is utilizing this data and in what manner, but our efforts will persist at the same intensity. The results are evident," Ilkov remarked.