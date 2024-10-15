Bulgaria Sees Increase in Women Managers Amid Ongoing Gender Disparities

Society | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 15:33
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Increase in Women Managers Amid Ongoing Gender Disparities @Pixabay

The number of women in leadership roles in Bulgaria is on the rise, though they still remain fewer than their male counterparts. In 2023, there were 68,000 women in management positions, an increase of 3,200 compared to the previous year, according to the 2023 Report on Gender Equality, recently approved by the government.

The report highlights a growth in the proportion of women on management boards, which rose from 14.8% to 18.3% over the past year. Despite this progress, the gender pay gap persists, with men earning on average 13% more than women in 2022.

Employment data also show disparities. In 2023, the employment rate for women aged 15-64 was 67.4%, compared to 73.9% for men. There is a similar pattern in the pension system: men’s average pension for length of service and age was 942 leva, while women’s was lower, at 765 leva. However, women tend to receive pensions for an average of 27.6 years, which is over seven years longer than men.

The report also revealed that in 2023, the average insurance income was 1,445.55 leva. Men earned 1,488.15 leva on average, which was 6.2% higher than what women received.

The findings reflect progress and challenges across five priority areas: gender equality in the labor market and economic independence, reducing the pay and income gap, promoting equality in decision-making, combating violence and supporting victims, and tackling gender stereotypes and sexism in public life.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: women, Bulgaria, leadership

Related Articles:

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16

Society » Environment | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants

Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector

Business » Industry | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20

Bulgarian Economist: We Need the Eurozone as Much as a Brain Tumor

Associate Professor Grigor Sariyski from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) voiced doubts about the feasibility of the 3% deficit target outlined in Bulgaria’s Budget 2025

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:24

Interior Ministry Conducts 60 Operations Against Vote-Buying in Bulgaria

Sixty police operations targeting vote-buying in Bulgaria have been carried out to date

Politics | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 15:37

Bulgaria's Inflation Rate Drops, Marking Lowest Level in Over Two Years

Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 14:13

EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 13:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16

Society » Environment | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

Commission Findings: High-Risk Decisions Led to Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Crash

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense's commission investigating the September 13 aviation accident at Graf Ignatievo Airbase, which resulted in the deaths of Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin

Society » Incidents | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 11:19

A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates

Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries

Society » Incidents | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog

On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.

Society » Environment | October 14, 2024, Monday // 18:05

Upcoming BG-Alert Test Aims to Ensure Readiness for Emergencies in Bulgaria

The national test of the BG-Alert Emergency and Disaster Early Warning System, initially postponed, is scheduled for Thursday, October 17.

Society | October 14, 2024, Monday // 15:45

Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Dives Deep into Ivana Trump Role for New Film

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has revealed that she spent hours studying photographs of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, to prepare for her role in the film

Society | October 14, 2024, Monday // 11:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria