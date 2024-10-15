Bulgaria Sees Increase in Women Managers Amid Ongoing Gender Disparities

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria
The number of women in leadership roles in Bulgaria is on the rise, though they still remain fewer than their male counterparts. In 2023, there were 68,000 women in management positions, an increase of 3,200 compared to the previous year, according to the 2023 Report on Gender Equality, recently approved by the government.
The report highlights a growth in the proportion of women on management boards, which rose from 14.8% to 18.3% over the past year. Despite this progress, the gender pay gap persists, with men earning on average 13% more than women in 2022.
Employment data also show disparities. In 2023, the employment rate for women aged 15-64 was 67.4%, compared to 73.9% for men. There is a similar pattern in the pension system: men’s average pension for length of service and age was 942 leva, while women’s was lower, at 765 leva. However, women tend to receive pensions for an average of 27.6 years, which is over seven years longer than men.
The report also revealed that in 2023, the average insurance income was 1,445.55 leva. Men earned 1,488.15 leva on average, which was 6.2% higher than what women received.
The findings reflect progress and challenges across five priority areas: gender equality in the labor market and economic independence, reducing the pay and income gap, promoting equality in decision-making, combating violence and supporting victims, and tackling gender stereotypes and sexism in public life.
