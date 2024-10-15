Bulgaria's Inflation Rate Drops, Marking Lowest Level in Over Two Years

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria
Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16
Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Compared to August, a deflation of 1% was recorded, following a slight rise of 0.1% in the consumer price index during the previous month.
The notable decline in annual inflation was attributed to slower price increases in healthcare, which saw a rise of 1.8% compared to 2.3% in August, and in the restaurant and hotel sectors, where prices grew by 7.2%, down from 7.9% a month earlier. Additionally, transportation costs fell by 4.7%, a sharper decline than the more modest 0.2% drop recorded in August. The "entertainment and culture" sector also saw a decrease of 1.4%, reversing a growth of 2.7% from the previous month.
Conversely, there was a slight uptick in inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 2.4% compared to 2.3% in August. Similarly, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose slightly, from 5.5% to 5.6%. The most significant price drop in September was observed in the "entertainment and culture" category, which decreased by 13.7%. This was followed by declines in "restaurants and hotels" by 2.5% and "transport" by 2.0%.
On a monthly basis, the education sector saw an increase of 3.3% in prices, while "clothing and shoes" rose by 0.8%, "food products and non-alcoholic beverages" by 0.6%, and "alcoholic beverages and tobacco products" by 0.3%.
In terms of harmonized inflation, which aligns with common European standards, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) recorded a monthly increase of 1.1% in September. Year-on-year, harmonized consumer inflation slowed to 1.5% from 2.4% in August. This index serves as a comparative measure of inflation among EU countries and is crucial for assessing price stability, particularly in relation to Bulgaria's Eurozone accession.
The price index for a small consumer basket remained stable in September, showing a 0.6% increase since the beginning of the year. For the lowest 20% of households, the most significant monthly price increase in September was seen in food products, rising by 0.5%, while services went up by 0.1%. In contrast, prices for non-food goods decreased by 0.8%.
