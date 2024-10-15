EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria
Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership, emphasizing the importance of eliminating border checks between the two countries. In a letter addressed to EU leaders ahead of an upcoming summit, she described the complete removal of checks at their land borders as a significant demonstration of the Schengen area's resilience and flexibility.
In her communication, von der Leyen outlined a strategy to address illegal migration and combat human trafficking, positioning migration as a potential hybrid threat. She indicated that the European Commission plans to introduce new regulations aimed at facilitating the expulsion of illegal migrants.
Additionally, Brussels intends to collaborate with the countries of origin to prevent unauthorized departures and enhance avenues for legal migration within the European Union. Von der Leyen's call for progress comes at a critical time for the bloc as it seeks to reinforce its migration policies.
The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) announced today a 42% decrease in illegal border crossings into the European Union since January
The European Union has reiterated its warning to North Macedonia about the proposed amendments to its constitution regarding the recognition of Bulgarians
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described his recent debate in the European Parliament as an “attempt to crucify” the EU
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency
The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union plans to include the topic of lifting land border checks for Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area
Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023