Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as India and Canada Expel Diplomats Over Nijjar's Killing

India and Canada are currently facing a significant diplomatic crisis following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He claimed that Indian government agents were involved in the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has dismissed these allegations, labeling them as "absurd" and "politically motivated."

In a recent escalation, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats in connection with the investigation into Nijjar's killing, which took place in British Columbia. In retaliation, India announced the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, including Canada's Acting High Commissioner to India, Steward Ross Wheeler, and Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme stated that they possess information regarding certain criminal activities allegedly conducted by agents of the Indian government. He mentioned that law enforcement has made significant progress in addressing criminal acts, including homicides and extortions, connected to individuals involved with the pro-Khalistan movement.

India strongly refuted Canada’s diplomatic communication suggesting that its diplomats were "persons of interest" in the investigation, characterizing this claim as "preposterous." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accused Trudeau's government of fostering a political agenda that harbors anti-India sentiments, claiming that it has allowed violent extremists to threaten Indian diplomats and community members in Canada.

While the diplomatic ties between India and Canada have deteriorated significantly after Nijjar's killing in June 2023, the history of strained relations between the two nations dates back further. In February 2018, Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, was spotted with Trudeau's former wife during a visit to India. He was later invited to a formal dinner with the Prime Minister, though the invitation was rescinded after his criminal background became public.

On June 18, 2023, Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. The situation further escalated in August when a Hindu temple in Canada was vandalized by extremists, which was seen as a troubling sign of rising tensions.

In September 2023, during Trudeau's attendance at the G20 Summit in India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed serious concerns regarding ongoing anti-India activities by extremists in Canada. Even while Trudeau was in India, Khalistani separatists held a 'Referendum' in Surrey, where designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened Modi and other leaders.

On September 18, Trudeau shocked the House of Commons by revealing credible intelligence linking the Indian government to Nijjar's killing. India quickly denied any involvement and emphasized that Canada has not provided evidence to substantiate its claims. Following these allegations, India suspended its visa services for Canada.

In October 2023, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India and suspended its visa and consular services in several Indian cities, citing concerns about the number of diplomats in India. India, however, resumed visa services in select categories after reviewing the security situation.

In November, India’s High Commissioner in Canada called for specific evidence related to Nijjar's killing to aid in the investigation. Additionally, the National Investigation Agency registered a case against Pannun for threatening Air India passengers in a viral video.

By April 2024, pro-Khalistan slogans were chanted during Khalsa Day celebrations attended by Trudeau in Toronto, highlighting ongoing tensions. In May, Canadian police arrested multiple individuals linked to Nijjar's killing, with further arrests following.

In June, Canada's Parliament observed a moment of silence for Nijjar, while in July, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton was vandalized, reflecting growing violence against Hindu-Canadian communities.

On October 15, 2024, Trudeau accused Indian government agents of engaging in coercive activities and threats against Canadians, citing evidence from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He stated that Canadian law enforcement had attempted to collaborate with Indian counterparts but were consistently refused.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly confirmed that the expulsion of Indian diplomats was based on evidence gathered during the investigation into Nijjar’s murder. She reiterated the government’s commitment to keeping Canadians safe and urged India to assist in the ongoing investigation for the benefit of both nations.