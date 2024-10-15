Trump: I Stopped Putin's Invasion Plans for Ukraine While in Office

Growing Alliance: North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Joining Russian Forces in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on October 14 that Russia intends to directly involve North Korea in its ongoing war against Ukraine in the coming months
Former US President Donald Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had long desired to invade Ukraine, but he alleged that this was prevented during his presidency due to his personal intervention, according to The Telegraph. Speaking at a town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Trump expressed confidence that if he had remained in office, the invasion would not have occurred.
"I get along very well with Putin," Trump stated, addressing an audience of supporters, many of whom wore "Make America Great Again" hats. He remarked on Putin's ambitions regarding Ukraine, asserting, "It was the apple of his eye he used to talk about it, but I said 'you’re not going in.'"
In his remarks, Trump also emphasized his constructive relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed a commitment to ending the war in Eastern Europe if re-elected. "Biden has done nothing about it - he hasn’t even spoken to Putin in over a year," Trump criticized. "This is a war that has to end, and I’m going to get that war ended...I’m going to try to get that war ended as president-elect."
These statements come in light of revelations from excerpts of journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book, "War." The book indicates that Trump engaged in multiple conversations with Putin after leaving office, including one in early 2024 where Trump allegedly asked an aide to leave the room to hold a private call with the Russian leader. The specifics of these discussions remain undisclosed.
In recent days, Vice President Kamala Harris and her supporters have highlighted details from these conversations to criticize Trump’s candidacy.
