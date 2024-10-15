Russian military forces have taken control of more than two-thirds of Toretsk, a city in Ukraine, with advancements made during the night, according to regional governor Denis Pushilin, as reported by rbc.ru. He noted that the liberation of Toretsk is significant for the surrounding area, particularly for residents of Horlivka, who have been under fire from nearby positions. Fighting in Toretsk is intense, with battles occurring "literally for every street," as stated by the Ukrainian operational-tactical group "Luhansk" in October.

At the beginning of 2022, Toretsk had a population of approximately 30,914, but by early July, only about 4,500 residents remained in the city. Reports indicate that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun a partial withdrawal from this key location, according to Russian media. TASS cited a source claiming that the situation for Ukrainian forces in Toretsk is dire, with units retreating from the city.

No official confirmation has been provided by either the Russian or Ukrainian governments regarding these developments. However, a senior official from Toretsk stated last week that Russian troops had captured between 50 to 60 percent of the city. Vasyl Chynchyk, head of the Toretsk city military administration, indicated that approximately 40-50 percent of the city remains under Ukrainian control.

The precarious situation in Toretsk has been acknowledged by the Ukrainian military, which reported that Russian forces are attempting to advance into the city's western areas after securing control of the east. Ukrainian forces are currently facing shortages of troops, weapons, and ammunition in the strategically important hilltop city, which had largely avoided fighting until June.

Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, along with military analysts, has highlighted the challenging conditions on the ground. Military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov warned that without immediate reinforcements, the situation could deteriorate significantly. He noted that with autumn approaching, Russian forces are aware that logistical challenges will intensify, prompting them to maximize territorial gains while conditions remain favorable.

With a pre-war population of around 31,000, only about 1,150 people are left in Toretsk as evacuation efforts continue. A full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from this coal mining city would represent a second major victory for Russian troops within a month, following their capture of the strategically important city of Vulhedar earlier. This development could complicate logistical operations in eastern Ukraine, as Toretsk is situated on a hill that overlooks the surrounding area.