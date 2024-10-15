Pyongyang Severs Inter-Korean Routes as Relations Deteriorate Furthe

North Korea has destroyed sections of roads connecting it to South Korea in an apparent attempt to sever key links between the two countries, South Korea’s military reported, as per Yonhap News Agency. In a message to reporters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the North Korean military carried out explosions around noon, targeting the Gyeongui and Donghae routes, and is continuing its activities with heavy equipment.

South Korea's JCS clarified that no damage was sustained by its forces and responded by firing shots south of the Military Demarcation Line. The military also noted it is closely observing North Korea’s activities, maintaining heightened readiness and surveillance in coordination with the United States.

The move by North Korea follows its announcement last week of a plan to "completely separate" its territory from South Korea. The North's military claimed it had notified the US military of its actions to prevent any "misjudgment or accidental conflict." The Gyeongui Line, which links South Korea’s Paju with North Korea’s Kaesong, and the Donghae Line, running along the eastern coast, serve as the key road and rail connections between the two nations.

Inter-Korean tensions have been rising as Pyongyang continues to dismantle symbols of cooperation, following leader Kim Jong-un’s declaration in 2023 that the Koreas are "two hostile states." In line with this, North Korea has removed street lights and placed mines along its sections of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads. Soldiers have been seen setting up anti-tank barriers and reinforcing barbed wire within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

South Korea's JCS Chairman, Kim Myung-soo, informed lawmakers last week that North Korea had cut off the Gyeongui and Donghae routes as early as August. The South has been closely monitoring these developments, according to the report by Yonhap News Agency.

Tensions escalated further when North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over Pyongyang on three occasions in July. Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong-un, issued a warning of a "horrible disaster" if such incidents occurred again. South Korea has not responded directly to these allegations but has warned that North Korea would face "the end of its regime" should it pose any threat to South Koreans.

Previously, in 2020, North Korea demolished the inter-Korean joint liaison office located in Kaesong, citing South Korea’s failure to prevent activists in the South from sending anti-regime leaflets across the border using balloons.

