Growing Alliance: North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Joining Russian Forces in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on October 14 that Russia intends to directly involve North Korea in its ongoing war against Ukraine in the coming months
Hungary and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have signed an agreement allowing Budapest to fully utilize the TurkStream gas pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó confirmed to RIA Novosti, as reported by Reuters. This arrangement enables Hungary to increase gas volumes purchased under its existing trade contracts, providing greater flexibility in its energy supply.
On Monday, an additional deal was concluded to secure more gas deliveries for the final quarter of the current year. Szijjártó noted that these additional supplies would be provided at a competitive price, highlighting the focus on affordability and stability in Hungary’s energy procurement strategy.
Szijjártó also mentioned that the two parties are currently negotiating terms for the next year, aiming to secure further gas supplies for 2025. The memorandum signed includes provisions for adjusting long-term contracts in future years, ensuring that Hungary can maintain favorable pricing conditions while meeting its energy demands.
Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a new world order during a regional forum held in Turkmenistan
Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region
Donald Trump has reportedly had up to seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving the presidency
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the West of intentionally escalating the conflict in Ukraine
Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023