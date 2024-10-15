Hungary and Gazprom Negotiate Increased Gas Supplies for 2025

October 15, 2024, Tuesday
Hungary and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have signed an agreement allowing Budapest to fully utilize the TurkStream gas pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó confirmed to RIA Novosti, as reported by Reuters. This arrangement enables Hungary to increase gas volumes purchased under its existing trade contracts, providing greater flexibility in its energy supply.

On Monday, an additional deal was concluded to secure more gas deliveries for the final quarter of the current year. Szijjártó noted that these additional supplies would be provided at a competitive price, highlighting the focus on affordability and stability in Hungary’s energy procurement strategy.

Szijjártó also mentioned that the two parties are currently negotiating terms for the next year, aiming to secure further gas supplies for 2025. The memorandum signed includes provisions for adjusting long-term contracts in future years, ensuring that Hungary can maintain favorable pricing conditions while meeting its energy demands.

Tags: Gazprom, Russia, Hungary

