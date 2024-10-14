Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog

On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.

Most of the nation will enjoy clear and calm conditions overnight. However, visibility may be reduced in some areas, particularly in hollows and near bodies of water. Minimum temperatures are projected to range between 6° and 11°, with slightly lower readings in regions affected by persistent fog. In Sofia, the overnight low will hover around 6°. The following day is expected to be mostly sunny, accompanied by a moderate west-northwest wind. In Eastern Bulgaria, winds will shift from the southwest but will calm down by evening, with some areas experiencing complete stillness. Maximum temperatures will vary from 22° to 27°, with Sofia reaching around 22°.

In the mountainous regions, conditions will also be predominantly sunny. Winds will be moderate, becoming strong at higher elevations and open areas, with maximum temperatures around 17° at an altitude of 1,200 meters and about 11° at 2,000 meters, according to the duty forecaster from NIMH.

On the coastline, morning fog and low stratus clouds are expected in certain areas. However, conditions will improve throughout the day, leading to mostly sunny weather. A light easterly wind will blow initially, transitioning to a south-southwest direction by noon before calming in the evening. Maximum coastal temperatures will range from 21° to 23°, while the sea water temperature is around 20° to 21°. The sea's excitement is anticipated to be at 1 to 2 points.