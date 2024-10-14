Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 14, 2024, Monday // 18:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog @Pixabay

On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.

Most of the nation will enjoy clear and calm conditions overnight. However, visibility may be reduced in some areas, particularly in hollows and near bodies of water. Minimum temperatures are projected to range between 6° and 11°, with slightly lower readings in regions affected by persistent fog. In Sofia, the overnight low will hover around 6°. The following day is expected to be mostly sunny, accompanied by a moderate west-northwest wind. In Eastern Bulgaria, winds will shift from the southwest but will calm down by evening, with some areas experiencing complete stillness. Maximum temperatures will vary from 22° to 27°, with Sofia reaching around 22°.

In the mountainous regions, conditions will also be predominantly sunny. Winds will be moderate, becoming strong at higher elevations and open areas, with maximum temperatures around 17° at an altitude of 1,200 meters and about 11° at 2,000 meters, according to the duty forecaster from NIMH.

On the coastline, morning fog and low stratus clouds are expected in certain areas. However, conditions will improve throughout the day, leading to mostly sunny weather. A light easterly wind will blow initially, transitioning to a south-southwest direction by noon before calming in the evening. Maximum coastal temperatures will range from 21° to 23°, while the sea water temperature is around 20° to 21°. The sea's excitement is anticipated to be at 1 to 2 points.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates

Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries

Society » Incidents | October 14, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reiterates Commitment to EU Expansion with a Focus on Candidate Requirements

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that Bulgaria strongly supports the enlargement of the European Union (EU) but insists

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 17:50

Seven Parties Poised to Enter Bulgarian Parliament if Elections Were Held Today

If elections were held at the beginning of October, seven political parties would secure seats in the Bulgarian parliament, according to an independent survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Bulgarian Political Landscape: GERB Tops Polls, Disillusioned Voters Seek Alternatives

According to the latest survey by the "Mediana" agency, if elections were held today in Bulgaria, the GERB party would receive 24.5% of the vote

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 10:06

Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria with Light Winds and Mild Conditions

Monday will see mostly sunny weather across Bulgaria, though there will be occasional increases in cloud cover from west to east

Society » Environment | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:24

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 12:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria with Light Winds and Mild Conditions

Monday will see mostly sunny weather across Bulgaria, though there will be occasional increases in cloud cover from west to east

Society » Environment | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:24

Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe

Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Aurora Borealis Dazzles Bulgaria with Vibrant Light Display (PHOTOS)

Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Rain and Mild Weather Predicted for Bulgaria on October 11

Friday's weather in Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall expected in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon and extending to other regions overnight

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 18:30

Warm and Clear Conditions Expected Throughout Bulgaria Today

On October 10, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with a gentle southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria