Bulgarian Electric Hypercar Prototype Unveiled with 5,221 Horsepower

A notable event unfolded in the village of Slashten, located near Bulgaria's border with Greece, where the prototype of a groundbreaking Bulgarian electric hypercar was unveiled. Named Alieno Sentiero, this prototype is the brainchild of entrepreneur Ahmed Merchev and his team, representing the culmination of years of development and promising groundbreaking technical specifications.

While the Alieno project has garnered attention in recent years, this marks the first time the company has showcased a physical prototype. It's important to note that this initial model currently lacks a drive system and serves primarily to illustrate the envisioned production model. The design remains true to the aggressive aesthetics previously seen in sketches and digital renders.

The showcased Alieno Sentiero prototype is designed as a one-seater, with plans for a two-seater version to follow. This will eventually lead to pre-production units equipped with a functioning electric propulsion system.

According to Alieno, the most powerful variant of this future hypercar will boast an astonishing maximum output of 5,221 horsepower, with a theoretical top speed exceeding 584 kilometers per hour. The price tag for this hypercar is equally striking, potentially reaching up to 4.3 million euros.

Prior to unveiling the Sentiero, Alieno announced plans for two additional models, named Unum and Arcanum. Depending on the specific model and version, the car's propulsion will feature between three and 24 electric motors. Pricing for these models will start at 1.6 million euros and go up to the previously mentioned 4.3 million. Delivery timelines for these super sports electric cars are expected to range from 18 to 30 months, depending on the chosen modification.

Production of these Bulgarian electric hypercars is set to take place in the nearby village of Tukhovishta. A factory has already been constructed there, with Ahmed Merchev and his partners investing nearly 5 million leva into the prototypes and development. The current production facility spans 2,300 square meters, with plans to expand it to 14,000 square meters. Approximately 200 production machines are already in place, poised to commence full-scale production.