Bulgarian Electric Hypercar Prototype Unveiled with 5,221 Horsepower

Business | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Electric Hypercar Prototype Unveiled with 5,221 Horsepower

A notable event unfolded in the village of Slashten, located near Bulgaria's border with Greece, where the prototype of a groundbreaking Bulgarian electric hypercar was unveiled. Named Alieno Sentiero, this prototype is the brainchild of entrepreneur Ahmed Merchev and his team, representing the culmination of years of development and promising groundbreaking technical specifications.

While the Alieno project has garnered attention in recent years, this marks the first time the company has showcased a physical prototype. It's important to note that this initial model currently lacks a drive system and serves primarily to illustrate the envisioned production model. The design remains true to the aggressive aesthetics previously seen in sketches and digital renders.

The showcased Alieno Sentiero prototype is designed as a one-seater, with plans for a two-seater version to follow. This will eventually lead to pre-production units equipped with a functioning electric propulsion system.

According to Alieno, the most powerful variant of this future hypercar will boast an astonishing maximum output of 5,221 horsepower, with a theoretical top speed exceeding 584 kilometers per hour. The price tag for this hypercar is equally striking, potentially reaching up to 4.3 million euros.

Prior to unveiling the Sentiero, Alieno announced plans for two additional models, named Unum and Arcanum. Depending on the specific model and version, the car's propulsion will feature between three and 24 electric motors. Pricing for these models will start at 1.6 million euros and go up to the previously mentioned 4.3 million. Delivery timelines for these super sports electric cars are expected to range from 18 to 30 months, depending on the chosen modification.

Production of these Bulgarian electric hypercars is set to take place in the nearby village of Tukhovishta. A factory has already been constructed there, with Ahmed Merchev and his partners investing nearly 5 million leva into the prototypes and development. The current production facility spans 2,300 square meters, with plans to expand it to 14,000 square meters. Approximately 200 production machines are already in place, poised to commence full-scale production.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hypercar, Bulgarian, electric, ALIENO

Related Articles:

North Macedonia Debates Constitutional Changes Amid Tensions with Bulgaria

Discussions in North Macedonia are underway regarding potential constitutional changes, with former foreign minister Bujar Osmani asserting the necessity of a vote on the matter

World » Southeast Europe | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:48

Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Dives Deep into Ivana Trump Role for New Film

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has revealed that she spent hours studying photographs of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, to prepare for her role in the film

Society | October 14, 2024, Monday // 11:35

Petkovden: A Day of Family, Fertility, and the Transition to Winter in Bulgaria

Today, the church commemorates St. Venerable Paraskeva of Epivatska, known in Bulgaria as Petka Bulgarska or Petka the Bulgarian

Society » Culture | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:06

Court Finds Bulgarian National and Albanians Guilty of Smuggling Cocaine into the UK

A Bulgarian national and four Albanians were convicted in an English court for drug trafficking worth 200 million British pounds

Crime | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Tragedy in Vienna: 16-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Killed

In a tragic incident, law enforcement in Vienna is investigating the death of a 16-year-old Bulgarian girl in the city's Red Light District

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:27

Bulgarian Students Shine with Five Medals at International Astronomy Olympiad in Nepal

Bulgarian students have returned with five medals from the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Youth Olympiad held in Nepal

Society » Education | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants

Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector

Business » Industry | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20

Bulgarian Economist: We Need the Eurozone as Much as a Brain Tumor

Associate Professor Grigor Sariyski from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) voiced doubts about the feasibility of the 3% deficit target outlined in Bulgaria’s Budget 2025

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:24

Bulgaria's Inflation Rate Drops, Marking Lowest Level in Over Two Years

Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 14:13

Innovate Change News: The Go-To Platform for Understanding Online Casino Scams and How to Stay Safe

Innovate Change News educates players on identifying common scams, such as fake casinos and bonus fraud, and offers practical tips on how to protect personal data and avoid falling victim. Stay informed and play safely with Innovate Change News

Business | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:31

Rise in Consumer Confidence Fuels Online Shopping Growth in Europe

Consumer confidence is rebounding in Europe, leading to a surge in online shopping this year

Business | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 15:27

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 12:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria