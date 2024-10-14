Bulgaria Reiterates Commitment to EU Expansion with a Focus on Candidate Requirements
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that Bulgaria strongly supports the enlargement of the European Union (EU) but insists that this must be contingent upon adherence to established conditions and procedures. His remarks were made during the Summit held in Berlin as part of the "Berlin Process."
Glavchev emphasized that each candidate country seeking EU membership must demonstrate its own qualifications and must respect the rights and responsibilities it has agreed to throughout the accession process. This statement was shared by the press service of the Council of Ministers.
During the discussions, the Prime Minister suggested expanding negotiations to elevate candidate countries’ discussions with the EU to prevent misunderstandings between nations. He highlighted that Bulgaria has successfully applied this approach in its dealings with the Republic of North Macedonia, indicating positive progress. He noted that the meeting provided a clear example of a single country negotiating with the entire European Union.
Glavchev also mentioned the positive developments regarding Montenegro, which is expected to close negotiation chapters by the end of the year. He added that Albania is anticipated to begin opening negotiation chapters in the near future, with hopes that Serbia will also start its negotiations by early 2025.
In relation to the Green Program, Glavchev underscored the critical importance of Corridor No. 8, which links Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria in a west-east direction. This corridor, which extends to Varna and Burgas, will provide access to the north-south axis connecting Greece to Romania, an initiative that holds global significance. The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of this corridor in facilitating regional connectivity.
