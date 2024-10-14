Bulgaria Reiterates Commitment to EU Expansion with a Focus on Candidate Requirements

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 17:50
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reiterates Commitment to EU Expansion with a Focus on Candidate Requirements Аcting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that Bulgaria strongly supports the enlargement of the European Union (EU) but insists that this must be contingent upon adherence to established conditions and procedures. His remarks were made during the Summit held in Berlin as part of the "Berlin Process."

Glavchev emphasized that each candidate country seeking EU membership must demonstrate its own qualifications and must respect the rights and responsibilities it has agreed to throughout the accession process. This statement was shared by the press service of the Council of Ministers.

During the discussions, the Prime Minister suggested expanding negotiations to elevate candidate countries’ discussions with the EU to prevent misunderstandings between nations. He highlighted that Bulgaria has successfully applied this approach in its dealings with the Republic of North Macedonia, indicating positive progress. He noted that the meeting provided a clear example of a single country negotiating with the entire European Union.

Glavchev also mentioned the positive developments regarding Montenegro, which is expected to close negotiation chapters by the end of the year. He added that Albania is anticipated to begin opening negotiation chapters in the near future, with hopes that Serbia will also start its negotiations by early 2025.

In relation to the Green Program, Glavchev underscored the critical importance of Corridor No. 8, which links Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria in a west-east direction. This corridor, which extends to Varna and Burgas, will provide access to the north-south axis connecting Greece to Romania, an initiative that holds global significance. The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of this corridor in facilitating regional connectivity.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Glavchev, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog

|

Seven Parties Poised to Enter Bulgarian Parliament if Elections Were Held Today

|

Kosovo Residents with Serbian Passports Can Now Travel Visa-Free to the EU

|

Bulgarian Political Landscape: GERB Tops Polls, Disillusioned Voters Seek Alternatives

|

Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria with Light Winds and Mild Conditions

|

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Seven Parties Poised to Enter Bulgarian Parliament if Elections Were Held Today

If elections were held at the beginning of October, seven political parties would secure seats in the Bulgarian parliament, according to an independent survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Bulgarian Political Landscape: GERB Tops Polls, Disillusioned Voters Seek Alternatives

According to the latest survey by the "Mediana" agency, if elections were held today in Bulgaria, the GERB party would receive 24.5% of the vote

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 10:06

GERB Demands Cancellation of Refugee Centers in 2 Sofia Districts

The GERB party plans to call on the Sofia Municipal Council to reverse its decision to establish refugee centers in the "Vitosha" and "Oborishte" districts

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:05

Borislav Sarafov Nominated for New Prosecutor General of Bulgaria

Stefan Petrov, representing the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) prosecutors, has proposed Borislav Sarafov as the new candidate for the prosecutor general of Bulgaria

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday

Politics | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:17

New Air Defense Initiative Begins as Bulgaria Partners with Germany for IRIS-T SLM Systems

The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced

Politics » Defense | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria