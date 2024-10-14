German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years. He articulated this concern during a session with the Bundestag's parliamentary control committee, asserting that the threat from Russia is increasingly direct.

Kahl emphasized that the Kremlin views Germany as a significant adversary, particularly due to its position as the second-largest supporter of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. “We are in direct conflict with Russia,” he stated, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He also pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine, as he aims to establish a "new world order."

The intelligence chief noted that Russian intelligence agencies are operating without restraint and are utilizing all available resources. “Further escalation of the situation is anything but unlikely,” Kahl warned, stressing the need for German politicians to allocate adequate resources and authority to the country’s security services to address these emerging threats.

This warning aligns with concerns raised by Germany's Internal Affairs Minister, Nancy Faeser, about the growing risk from Russian intelligence operations within the country. In response to fears of espionage, the German Ministry of the Interior has drafted legislation aimed at strengthening vetting processes for employees in sensitive sectors, including information technology and communications in both government and critical infrastructure. European intelligence agencies have also reported a marked increase in Russian sabotage operations in recent months.