German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

World » RUSSIA | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37
Bulgaria: German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years. He articulated this concern during a session with the Bundestag's parliamentary control committee, asserting that the threat from Russia is increasingly direct.

Kahl emphasized that the Kremlin views Germany as a significant adversary, particularly due to its position as the second-largest supporter of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. “We are in direct conflict with Russia,” he stated, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He also pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine, as he aims to establish a "new world order."

The intelligence chief noted that Russian intelligence agencies are operating without restraint and are utilizing all available resources. “Further escalation of the situation is anything but unlikely,Kahl warned, stressing the need for German politicians to allocate adequate resources and authority to the country’s security services to address these emerging threats.

This warning aligns with concerns raised by Germany's Internal Affairs Minister, Nancy Faeser, about the growing risk from Russian intelligence operations within the country. In response to fears of espionage, the German Ministry of the Interior has drafted legislation aimed at strengthening vetting processes for employees in sensitive sectors, including information technology and communications in both government and critical infrastructure. European intelligence agencies have also reported a marked increase in Russian sabotage operations in recent months.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, NATO, Germany, Kahl

Related Articles:

Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:27

2,000 Troops Mobilized: NATO's Bold Nuclear Exercise Sends Chills to Moscow!

NATO has commenced its annual nuclear exercise, with around 2,000 personnel from eight air bases participating over the next two weeks

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:19

Germans Divided on Ukraine War Solutions as Scholz Considers Talking to Putin Again

A majority of Germans want Chancellor Olaf Scholz to renew dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after nearly two years of silence

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Bulgaria Faces Extradition Dilemma for Russian-Canadian Accused of Financial Crimes

A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 08:29

Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depot in Bryansk Region with Drone Strike

Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Biden’s Canceled Trip Puts Ukraine Supporters’ Ramstein Summit in Doubt

The scheduled meeting of Ukraine's leading supporters in Germany is now uncertain after US President Joe Biden canceled his visit

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin Advocates for a New World Order at Turkmenistan Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a new world order during a regional forum held in Turkmenistan

World » Russia | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:26

Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depot in Bryansk Region with Drone Strike

Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Trump Allegedly Had Multiple Private Talks with Putin Since Leaving Office

Donald Trump has reportedly had up to seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving the presidency

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Robert Fico: West's Goal in Ukraine is to Weaken Russia, Not Achieve Peace

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the West of intentionally escalating the conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | October 7, 2024, Monday // 11:10

Strikes Near Russian-Operated Air Base in Syria Mark New Phase in Israel's Military Campaign

Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base

World » Russia | October 4, 2024, Friday // 11:02

Russia Boosts Defense Spending by 23%

Russian state expenditure on national defense is set to rise by 23% in 2025, reaching 13.5 trillion roubles

World » Russia | September 30, 2024, Monday // 17:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria