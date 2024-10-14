Seven Parties Poised to Enter Bulgarian Parliament if Elections Were Held Today

A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates
Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries
If elections were held at the beginning of October, seven political parties would secure seats in the Bulgarian parliament, according to an independent survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan. The data shows that GERB remains the leading political force with 25.7% of the votes, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) is in a close race for second place at 16.6%, slightly ahead of "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) at 15.4%.
The survey involved a representative sample of 806 adult Bulgarians, collected through face-to-face interviews using tablets from September 28 to October 6. Sociologists noted that it remains challenging to determine definitive rankings for the second and third places, and unexpected developments could still arise as the campaign progresses.
The situation among traditional supporters of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is less clear. The "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) holds steady at 8.3%. In contrast, "DPS - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski) has seen an upward trend, garnering 6.9% support after entering the campaign with lower initial numbers.
Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party ("BSP - United Left") is polling at 7.1%, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) has 6.3%. These parties are currently in a competitive grouping, but the ongoing campaign may lead to significant shifts in support, especially with the emergence of "DPS - New Beginning."
Other parties such as MECH and "Greatness" (Velichie) have reported lower levels of support, at 3.7% and 3.2% respectively, while "Blue Bulgaria" stands at 1.1%. The remaining parties have support below 1%.
Respondents indicated a 30.5% certainty of voting for the National Assembly, factoring in the uncertain nature of electoral lists and attitudes. This suggests an estimated two million votes, with 3.1% of voters expressing a preference for "I do not support anyone."
