Seven Parties Poised to Enter Bulgarian Parliament if Elections Were Held Today

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:16
Bulgaria: Seven Parties Poised to Enter Bulgarian Parliament if Elections Were Held Today @Gallup

If elections were held at the beginning of October, seven political parties would secure seats in the Bulgarian parliament, according to an independent survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan. The data shows that GERB remains the leading political force with 25.7% of the votes, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) is in a close race for second place at 16.6%, slightly ahead of "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) at 15.4%.

The survey involved a representative sample of 806 adult Bulgarians, collected through face-to-face interviews using tablets from September 28 to October 6. Sociologists noted that it remains challenging to determine definitive rankings for the second and third places, and unexpected developments could still arise as the campaign progresses.

The situation among traditional supporters of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is less clear. The "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) holds steady at 8.3%. In contrast, "DPS - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski) has seen an upward trend, garnering 6.9% support after entering the campaign with lower initial numbers.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party ("BSP - United Left") is polling at 7.1%, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) has 6.3%. These parties are currently in a competitive grouping, but the ongoing campaign may lead to significant shifts in support, especially with the emergence of "DPS - New Beginning."

Other parties such as MECH and "Greatness" (Velichie) have reported lower levels of support, at 3.7% and 3.2% respectively, while "Blue Bulgaria" stands at 1.1%. The remaining parties have support below 1%.

Respondents indicated a 30.5% certainty of voting for the National Assembly, factoring in the uncertain nature of electoral lists and attitudes. This suggests an estimated two million votes, with 3.1% of voters expressing a preference for "I do not support anyone."

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elections, vote

Related Articles:

A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates

Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries

Society » Incidents | October 14, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog

On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.

Society » Environment | October 14, 2024, Monday // 18:05

Bulgaria Reiterates Commitment to EU Expansion with a Focus on Candidate Requirements

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that Bulgaria strongly supports the enlargement of the European Union (EU) but insists

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 17:50

Bulgarian Political Landscape: GERB Tops Polls, Disillusioned Voters Seek Alternatives

According to the latest survey by the "Mediana" agency, if elections were held today in Bulgaria, the GERB party would receive 24.5% of the vote

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 10:06

Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria with Light Winds and Mild Conditions

Monday will see mostly sunny weather across Bulgaria, though there will be occasional increases in cloud cover from west to east

Society » Environment | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:24

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 12:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Reiterates Commitment to EU Expansion with a Focus on Candidate Requirements

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that Bulgaria strongly supports the enlargement of the European Union (EU) but insists

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 17:50

Bulgarian Political Landscape: GERB Tops Polls, Disillusioned Voters Seek Alternatives

According to the latest survey by the "Mediana" agency, if elections were held today in Bulgaria, the GERB party would receive 24.5% of the vote

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 10:06

GERB Demands Cancellation of Refugee Centers in 2 Sofia Districts

The GERB party plans to call on the Sofia Municipal Council to reverse its decision to establish refugee centers in the "Vitosha" and "Oborishte" districts

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:05

Borislav Sarafov Nominated for New Prosecutor General of Bulgaria

Stefan Petrov, representing the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) prosecutors, has proposed Borislav Sarafov as the new candidate for the prosecutor general of Bulgaria

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday

Politics | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:17

New Air Defense Initiative Begins as Bulgaria Partners with Germany for IRIS-T SLM Systems

The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced

Politics » Defense | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria