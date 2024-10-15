A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates

Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries, according to Commissioner Maria Boteva, the deputy head of the Traffic Police.

The Ministry of the Interior indicated that this figure represents an increase of nearly 800 accidents compared to the same period last year. While the number of fatalities has decreased, there has been a rise in the number of injuries, as explained by Commissioner Boteva.

In the past week alone, there were 147 recorded accidents, leading to 9 deaths and 183 injuries. The most significant number of serious traffic incidents occurred in Sofia, with 21 accidents reported, followed by Varna with 16 and Ruse with 11, as stated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.