Society | October 14, 2024, Monday // 15:45
Bulgaria: Upcoming BG-Alert Test Aims to Ensure Readiness for Emergencies in Bulgaria

The national test of the BG-Alert Emergency and Disaster Early Warning System, initially postponed, is scheduled for Thursday, October 17. The test will run from 13:00 to 13:30, during which authorities will assess the system’s performance nationwide.

Citizens throughout the country will receive a notification on their mobile devices. The message, presented in both Bulgarian and English, will be accompanied by a distinctive sound and vibration alert to ensure it grabs attention.

Each device is expected to receive the message only once. This test is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the effectiveness of emergency communication systems.

