Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded for Groundbreaking Research on Institutions and Prosperity

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 15:39
Bulgaria: Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded for Groundbreaking Research on Institutions and Prosperity

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, also known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize, to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson for their work on the impact of institutions on a country’s economic prosperity. The laureates’ research highlights how societal institutions are central to economic development, emphasizing that promoting democracy and inclusive institutions can drive growth and reduce income disparities. According to the Academy, societies with weak rule of law and exploitative institutions fail to achieve progress and prosperity.

Jakob Svensson, Chair of the Prize Committee, noted that reducing income inequality between countries remains a significant global challenge, and the laureates’ research underscores the importance of strong institutions in addressing this issue. By examining historical and contemporary political and economic systems, especially those established by European colonizers, Acemoglu, Johnson, and Robinson have developed theories explaining why institutional differences persist and how they can evolve.

The trio’s findings provide fresh evidence that disparities in economic prosperity are largely due to institutional differences rather than geographic or cultural factors. For instance, they use the divided city of Nogales, located on the US-Mexico border, as a case study. Despite similar geography, history, and culture, the US side of Nogales enjoys significantly better living conditions than its Mexican counterpart, illustrating how institutional frameworks shape outcomes. The laureates argue that this example is part of a broader historical pattern rooted in colonialism.

Their research also explores why elites in societies often resist implementing inclusive institutions despite the long-term economic benefits. The model they developed explains the dynamics of power allocation, elite resistance, and the conditions under which power shifts occur. It highlights three main components: conflict over resource distribution, the potential for mass mobilization against the elite, and the commitment problem, where elites might be forced to cede power to maintain stability.

Acemoglu and Johnson are affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Robinson is at the University of Chicago. The Nobel Economics Prize has been awarded 96 times since its inception in 1969, with last year's prize going to Claudia Goldin. The award, funded by the Riksbank in honor of its 300th anniversary, carries the same value as the other Nobel Prizes. This announcement concludes this year's Nobel Prize series, which also recognized achievements in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nobel, prize, Economics

Related Articles:

2024 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivors

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization comprised of atomic bomb survivors

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 13:56

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize for Groundbreaking RNA Discovery

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun

World | October 7, 2024, Monday // 16:40

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Secures Monte Carlo Round of 16 Spot

Bulgaria's tennis maestro, Grigor Dimitrov, showcased his prowess on the clay courts of Monte Carlo as he clinched victory in a thrilling playoff against Serbian rival Miomir Kecmanovic.

Sports | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:53

Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Nominated for Prestigious French Translation Prize

Georgi Gospodinov's poetry book "There, Where We Are Not" (2016) has been nominated for the prestigious French Malarmé Prize for translated poetry

Society | April 5, 2024, Friday // 15:14

Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!

Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:47

Iranian Journalist and Activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, sentenced to 30 years in prison, receives the Nobel Peace Prize for the fight for women's rights in Iran

World | October 6, 2023, Friday // 14:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Debt Crisis Deepens for the World’s 26 Poorest Nations, Says World Bank

The 26 poorest countries in the world, which collectively house 40% of the globe's most impoverished population, have accumulated significant debt since 2006

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 17:42

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Set to Launch, Aiming to Explore Jupiter's Ocean Moon

A spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Monday from Kennedy Space Center, aiming to search for signs of extraterrestrial life on Europa, one of Jupiter's moons

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 14:12

Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:27

2,000 Troops Mobilized: NATO's Bold Nuclear Exercise Sends Chills to Moscow!

NATO has commenced its annual nuclear exercise, with around 2,000 personnel from eight air bases participating over the next two weeks

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:19

Election Tension: Trump and Harris Tie in Latest Survey

Support for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election has reached a tie at 48%

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 12:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria