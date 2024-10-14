Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

World » UKRAINE | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:27
Bulgaria: Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers @Pixabay

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. The war, now over two and a half years old, sees Ukrainian forces outnumbered and gradually losing ground in the Donbas region. With no immediate change in sight, a Ukrainian official warned of a “bleak winter” ahead.

The situation is worsened by Russia's increasing missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which are expected to escalate. Recent developments include Russia’s capture of the town of Vuhledar and advances on Pokrovsk, a key logistical point for southern Donbas defenses, raising alarms among Ukrainian forces.

Despite reassurances from US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders of their continued support for Ukraine, the current aid levels are insufficient to counter Russia effectively or shift the war’s momentum. A senior Ukrainian official emphasized that while Western leaders express a desire for Ukraine’s victory, the actual support provided falls short of that objective.

The potential outcome of the US presidential election poses another challenge for Kyiv, with Donald Trump signaling he would pursue a swift peace deal with Russia. This raises concerns for Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated he seeks Ukraine’s capitulation. Meanwhile, Russia's plan to increase its military budget by 25% next year indicates a long-term commitment to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been appealing for more military aid and security guarantees during his visits to Europe and the US, presenting a “victory plan” aimed at ending the conflict favorably for Ukraine. His advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, described the plan as a comprehensive strategy involving military, economic, political, and diplomatic measures. The Ukrainian government has requested the supply of long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles, which could allow strikes deep into Russian territory to pressure Moscow.

However, the US remains hesitant, declining to authorize the use of American weapons for such attacks to avoid further escalation. Podolyak warned that without increased support, the conflict could extend for years, weakening the West’s global influence. He argued that forcing Ukraine to negotiate from a position of weakness would only embolden Putin to continue his expansionist agenda.

Ukraine has demonstrated its capability to utilize Western aid effectively, launching a surprise offensive in the Russian Kursk region in August, capturing around 100 settlements, and executing long-range strikes against Russian assets. Yet, Ukrainian forces still face shortages in manpower and crucial equipment, such as armored vehicles and artillery.

Domestically, fatigue is growing among the Ukrainian population, with some polls indicating a rise in the number of people open to negotiations. However, an August survey showed that fewer than 10% of Ukrainians are willing to make territorial concessions to Russia.

Russia has also incurred heavy losses, with American analysts identifying September as one of the deadliest months for its forces, with casualties reaching as high as 1,200 soldiers per day. US Army Lt. Col. John Nagl noted that Ukraine’s ability to impose such significant losses on Russia would be intolerable for any government except an absolute autocracy. He suggested that Putin’s hopes for a favorable outcome hinge on a Trump election victory.

Ukrainian soldiers maintain that any peace deal that does not guarantee a complete victory will not be sustainable. Drone pilot Oleksandr Solonko remarked that Russia would only attack again until Ukraine is erased from the map.

In a separate development, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has called on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to investigate an alleged killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. Reports from the Ukrainian OSINT DeepState project claim that nine captured Ukrainian soldiers were executed on October 10 in the village of Zelenyi Shlyakh, Kursk region. Lubinets condemned the act as a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions, stressing that such actions must not go unpunished. Russia has yet to comment on the allegations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Sunday that North Korea is sending troops to support Russia's military. In his video address, he highlighted the deepening ties between Russia and regimes like North Korea, stating that it’s no longer just about weapons transfers but also about North Korean personnel joining Russian forces. Zelensky emphasized the need for Ukraine to acquire more long-range capabilities and stable military supplies. His remarks came after South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun suggested there is a high likelihood that North Korea will deploy troops to assist Russia.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Western, US

Related Articles:

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Election Tension: Trump and Harris Tie in Latest Survey

Support for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election has reached a tie at 48%

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 12:19

Authorities Foil Potential Assassination Plot Near Trump Event in California

A man from Nevada was arrested on Saturday near a rally for former President Donald Trump in California's Coachella Valley after authorities discovered a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:10

Barack Obama Hits the Campaign Trail for Harris, Takes Aim at Trump in Pennsylvania

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground Pennsylvania on Thursday

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Germans Divided on Ukraine War Solutions as Scholz Considers Talking to Putin Again

A majority of Germans want Chancellor Olaf Scholz to renew dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after nearly two years of silence

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Bulgaria Faces Extradition Dilemma for Russian-Canadian Accused of Financial Crimes

A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 08:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Civilians Evacuated Amid Ongoing Attacks in Ukrainian and Russian Border Regions

In recent days, Ukrainian authorities have evacuated 535 individuals, including 143 children, from the border areas of the Sumy region

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:43

Ukrainian Forces Hold Half of Toretsk Amid Intense Russian Assault

Ukrainian forces currently control approximately 40-50 percent of Toretsk

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 16:02

Tragic Loss: Ukrainian Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna Dies in Russian Custody

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna has been confirmed dead while in Russian captivity, as reported by Ukrainian authorities on October 10

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:36

Germans Divided on Ukraine War Solutions as Scholz Considers Talking to Putin Again

A majority of Germans want Chancellor Olaf Scholz to renew dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after nearly two years of silence

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Drone Warehouse in Krasnodar Region

Ukraine's military reported on Wednesday that its forces destroyed a storage facility holding hundreds of Shahed attack drones in Russia's Krasnodar region

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:23

Ukraine Open to Ceasefire Along Current Front Line, Seeks EU Membership and Security Guarantees

Kyiv is prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line, provided it does not involve acknowledging any territorial losses

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 11:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria