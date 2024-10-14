Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. The war, now over two and a half years old, sees Ukrainian forces outnumbered and gradually losing ground in the Donbas region. With no immediate change in sight, a Ukrainian official warned of a “bleak winter” ahead.

The situation is worsened by Russia's increasing missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which are expected to escalate. Recent developments include Russia’s capture of the town of Vuhledar and advances on Pokrovsk, a key logistical point for southern Donbas defenses, raising alarms among Ukrainian forces.

Despite reassurances from US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders of their continued support for Ukraine, the current aid levels are insufficient to counter Russia effectively or shift the war’s momentum. A senior Ukrainian official emphasized that while Western leaders express a desire for Ukraine’s victory, the actual support provided falls short of that objective.

The potential outcome of the US presidential election poses another challenge for Kyiv, with Donald Trump signaling he would pursue a swift peace deal with Russia. This raises concerns for Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated he seeks Ukraine’s capitulation. Meanwhile, Russia's plan to increase its military budget by 25% next year indicates a long-term commitment to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been appealing for more military aid and security guarantees during his visits to Europe and the US, presenting a “victory plan” aimed at ending the conflict favorably for Ukraine. His advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, described the plan as a comprehensive strategy involving military, economic, political, and diplomatic measures. The Ukrainian government has requested the supply of long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles, which could allow strikes deep into Russian territory to pressure Moscow.

However, the US remains hesitant, declining to authorize the use of American weapons for such attacks to avoid further escalation. Podolyak warned that without increased support, the conflict could extend for years, weakening the West’s global influence. He argued that forcing Ukraine to negotiate from a position of weakness would only embolden Putin to continue his expansionist agenda.

Ukraine has demonstrated its capability to utilize Western aid effectively, launching a surprise offensive in the Russian Kursk region in August, capturing around 100 settlements, and executing long-range strikes against Russian assets. Yet, Ukrainian forces still face shortages in manpower and crucial equipment, such as armored vehicles and artillery.

Domestically, fatigue is growing among the Ukrainian population, with some polls indicating a rise in the number of people open to negotiations. However, an August survey showed that fewer than 10% of Ukrainians are willing to make territorial concessions to Russia.

Russia has also incurred heavy losses, with American analysts identifying September as one of the deadliest months for its forces, with casualties reaching as high as 1,200 soldiers per day. US Army Lt. Col. John Nagl noted that Ukraine’s ability to impose such significant losses on Russia would be intolerable for any government except an absolute autocracy. He suggested that Putin’s hopes for a favorable outcome hinge on a Trump election victory.

Ukrainian soldiers maintain that any peace deal that does not guarantee a complete victory will not be sustainable. Drone pilot Oleksandr Solonko remarked that Russia would only attack again until Ukraine is erased from the map.

In a separate development, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has called on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to investigate an alleged killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. Reports from the Ukrainian OSINT DeepState project claim that nine captured Ukrainian soldiers were executed on October 10 in the village of Zelenyi Shlyakh, Kursk region. Lubinets condemned the act as a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions, stressing that such actions must not go unpunished. Russia has yet to comment on the allegations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Sunday that North Korea is sending troops to support Russia's military. In his video address, he highlighted the deepening ties between Russia and regimes like North Korea, stating that it’s no longer just about weapons transfers but also about North Korean personnel joining Russian forces. Zelensky emphasized the need for Ukraine to acquire more long-range capabilities and stable military supplies. His remarks came after South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun suggested there is a high likelihood that North Korea will deploy troops to assist Russia.