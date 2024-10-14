2,000 Troops Mobilized: NATO's Bold Nuclear Exercise Sends Chills to Moscow!

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:19
Bulgaria: 2,000 Troops Mobilized: NATO's Bold Nuclear Exercise Sends Chills to Moscow!

NATO has commenced its annual nuclear exercise, with around 2,000 personnel from eight air bases participating over the next two weeks. The Steadfast Noon exercise will involve 60 aircraft conducting training flights across Western Europe, including fighter jets equipped to carry US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and various surveillance and refueling aircraft. NATO clarified that no live combat weapons will be utilized during these exercises.

This year's activities will unfold at air bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace above Great Britain, Denmark, and the North Sea. A total of 13 Allied nations are contributing aircraft to the operation.

NATO has emphasized that this exercise is a routine training initiative and not a direct reaction to Russia's actions in Ukraine. However, the organization aims to convey a firm message to Moscow regarding its readiness to defend against any aggression using nuclear capabilities. "Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Allied security," stated NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He added that Steadfast Noon serves as a critical assessment of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and communicates a clear warning to any potential adversaries that NATO remains committed to protecting all its members.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, nuclear, exercise

Related Articles:

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37

2024 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivors

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization comprised of atomic bomb survivors

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 13:56

New Bulgarian Contingent Begins Mission with KFOR in Kosovo

A new contingent from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria has commenced its mission as part of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 17:13

NATO's New Chief Mark Rutte Prioritizes Ukraine's Membership Path

The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 12:31

Turkey's BRICS and ASEAN Interests Do Not Threaten NATO, Says Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that Turkey's potential involvement with BRICS and ASEAN should not be viewed as an alternative to its NATO membership

World | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Putin Issues "Nuclear Warning" to the West, Hints at Response to Ukrainian Strikes

In a significant statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear warning to the West, asserting that Russia could resort to nuclear weapons if attacked

World » Russia | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Debt Crisis Deepens for the World’s 26 Poorest Nations, Says World Bank

The 26 poorest countries in the world, which collectively house 40% of the globe's most impoverished population, have accumulated significant debt since 2006

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 17:42

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded for Groundbreaking Research on Institutions and Prosperity

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, also known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize, to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson for their work

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 15:39

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Set to Launch, Aiming to Explore Jupiter's Ocean Moon

A spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Monday from Kennedy Space Center, aiming to search for signs of extraterrestrial life on Europa, one of Jupiter's moons

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 14:12

Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:27

Election Tension: Trump and Harris Tie in Latest Survey

Support for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election has reached a tie at 48%

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 12:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria