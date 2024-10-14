2,000 Troops Mobilized: NATO's Bold Nuclear Exercise Sends Chills to Moscow!

NATO has commenced its annual nuclear exercise, with around 2,000 personnel from eight air bases participating over the next two weeks. The Steadfast Noon exercise will involve 60 aircraft conducting training flights across Western Europe, including fighter jets equipped to carry US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and various surveillance and refueling aircraft. NATO clarified that no live combat weapons will be utilized during these exercises.

This year's activities will unfold at air bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace above Great Britain, Denmark, and the North Sea. A total of 13 Allied nations are contributing aircraft to the operation.

NATO has emphasized that this exercise is a routine training initiative and not a direct reaction to Russia's actions in Ukraine. However, the organization aims to convey a firm message to Moscow regarding its readiness to defend against any aggression using nuclear capabilities. "Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Allied security," stated NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He added that Steadfast Noon serves as a critical assessment of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and communicates a clear warning to any potential adversaries that NATO remains committed to protecting all its members.