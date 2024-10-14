Election Tension: Trump and Harris Tie in Latest Survey

Support for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election has reached a tie at 48%, according to a recent NBC News poll. This survey, conducted from October 4 to 8, included 1,000 registered voters and comes just three weeks before the election.

The findings indicate that support for Vice President Harris has decreased slightly from 49% in September, while Trump's support has risen from 44% to 48%. Pollster Jeff Horwitz, who conducted the survey, remarked that the advantage Harris once had has faded as they now share equal footing.

Experts suggest that the pressure on Harris may have influenced these results, as some voters perceive her as similar to President Joe Biden. Notably, many respondents view a potential Trump presidency more favorably than Biden's. Additionally, 10% of participants expressed that they might still change their minds and consider another candidate.

The poll also revealed that 62% of voters believe the upcoming election will "significantly change" their lives, marking the highest percentage in an NBC poll since 1992.