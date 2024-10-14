Election Tension: Trump and Harris Tie in Latest Survey

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Election Tension: Trump and Harris Tie in Latest Survey

Support for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election has reached a tie at 48%, according to a recent NBC News poll. This survey, conducted from October 4 to 8, included 1,000 registered voters and comes just three weeks before the election.

The findings indicate that support for Vice President Harris has decreased slightly from 49% in September, while Trump's support has risen from 44% to 48%. Pollster Jeff Horwitz, who conducted the survey, remarked that the advantage Harris once had has faded as they now share equal footing.

Experts suggest that the pressure on Harris may have influenced these results, as some voters perceive her as similar to President Joe Biden. Notably, many respondents view a potential Trump presidency more favorably than Biden's. Additionally, 10% of participants expressed that they might still change their minds and consider another candidate.

The poll also revealed that 62% of voters believe the upcoming election will "significantly change" their lives, marking the highest percentage in an NBC poll since 1992.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Harris, election, US

Related Articles:

Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:27

Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Dives Deep into Ivana Trump Role for New Film

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has revealed that she spent hours studying photographs of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, to prepare for her role in the film

Society | October 14, 2024, Monday // 11:35

Authorities Foil Potential Assassination Plot Near Trump Event in California

A man from Nevada was arrested on Saturday near a rally for former President Donald Trump in California's Coachella Valley after authorities discovered a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:10

Barack Obama Hits the Campaign Trail for Harris, Takes Aim at Trump in Pennsylvania

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground Pennsylvania on Thursday

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Bulgaria to Observe Daylight Saving Time Change on Election Day

On October 27, election day in Bulgaria, clocks will be set back one hour as the country transitions to winter time

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15

Trump Allegedly Had Multiple Private Talks with Putin Since Leaving Office

Donald Trump has reportedly had up to seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving the presidency

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Debt Crisis Deepens for the World’s 26 Poorest Nations, Says World Bank

The 26 poorest countries in the world, which collectively house 40% of the globe's most impoverished population, have accumulated significant debt since 2006

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 17:42

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded for Groundbreaking Research on Institutions and Prosperity

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, also known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize, to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson for their work

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 15:39

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Set to Launch, Aiming to Explore Jupiter's Ocean Moon

A spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Monday from Kennedy Space Center, aiming to search for signs of extraterrestrial life on Europa, one of Jupiter's moons

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 14:12

Ukraine Faces a Bleak Winter as Russia Advances and Western Support Wavers

Ukraine is gearing up for a challenging winter as Russia intensifies its efforts and Western support shows signs of decline

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:27

2,000 Troops Mobilized: NATO's Bold Nuclear Exercise Sends Chills to Moscow!

NATO has commenced its annual nuclear exercise, with around 2,000 personnel from eight air bases participating over the next two weeks

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 13:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria