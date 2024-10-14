Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Dives Deep into Ivana Trump Role for New Film

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has revealed that she spent hours studying photographs of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, to prepare for her role in the film "The Apprentice." In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Bakalova discussed her preparation for the character in director Ali Abbasi's production, which is currently playing in North American theaters and is set to be released in the UK on October 18. A screening in Bulgaria is scheduled for November 24 as part of the "Kinomania" festival.

Set in the 1970s and 1980s, Bakalova devoted considerable time to examining Ivana's images from that era, noting the distinctive makeup and hairstyles of the time. "There was a lot of makeup, a lot of hair," she recalled with amusement, mentioning her experimentation with a mushroom-like haircut and heavy eyeliner. Although she lacked a wardrobe that matched Ivana's style, Bakalova adapted her usual baggy clothing to fit the role.

Her meeting with director Ali Abbasi took place in New York, where she described herself as feeling somewhat like a clown while trying to emulate Ivana. Despite being engaged in another project at the time, they discussed their shared experiences as individuals from post-communist countries, given that Ivana was from Czechoslovakia, while Bakalova grew up in Bulgaria.

Ivana Trump was a competitive skier in the late 1960s, which allowed her to compete internationally. Bakalova, born in the mid-1990s when Bulgaria was no longer a socialist state, noted that travel abroad remained uncommon for many Bulgarians. However, her early singing career took her across Europe, which fostered her independence and broadened her horizons.

The role of Ivana represents Bakalova's most significant project since her breakout performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she portrayed Borat's daughter, Tutar, earning an Academy Award nomination for her exceptional work. Despite her rising fame, she faced skepticism from her agents regarding the role of Ivana, given that more established American actresses were also vying for it. “What’s crucial is that Abbasi provided an Eastern European actress the opportunity to compete,” she emphasized, highlighting the need for diverse roles beyond stereotypes.

Bakalova expressed admiration for Abbasi’s work and conveyed her eagerness to join him in exploring the depths of American culture through the film. As she researched Ivana's life, she became increasingly intrigued by her accomplishments. “She wanted to be Donald’s partner,” Bakalova noted, acknowledging Ivana’s role in shaping the couple's public image in the 1980s and her involvement in Donald's business ventures, including managing the New York Plaza Hotel. “I believe she was instrumental in his early success due to her intelligence and ambition,” she added.

The film portrays a power dynamic where Ivana initially holds sway over Donald in their relationship. Bakalova stated that while the film may not present a sharply critical view of Trump, it emphasizes the complexity of human nature. “When you dive deeper into a human being, there’s always good and bad sides, and there are always decisions that you make based on circumstances, people you surround yourself with, that change your point of view … I think we should step away from the idea of demonizing people or creating idols, because people are complex,” she observed,

Notably, "The Apprentice" is scheduled for release shortly before the upcoming US elections. However, Bakalova insists the film's timing is coincidental, emphasizing that it is not intended as a political statement. “It took too long to make for any deliberate timing,” she clarified, adding, “It’s not a political film, it’s not hate.”

The Guardian also highlighted Bakalova's journey from Burgas to Hollywood, illustrating her remarkable rise in the film industry.