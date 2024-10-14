NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Set to Launch, Aiming to Explore Jupiter's Ocean Moon

A spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Monday from Kennedy Space Center, aiming to search for signs of extraterrestrial life on Europa, one of Jupiter's moons. Previous studies suggest that beneath Europa's frozen surface lies a vast saltwater ocean, potentially capable of supporting life forms.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission, designed to be the agency's largest spacecraft for a planetary exploration effort, was initially set to launch earlier but faced delays due to Hurricane Milton, which impacted Florida on October 9-10. The spacecraft and the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket are currently secured in a SpaceX hangar near their launch site.

The mission is estimated to cost around .2 million. After liftoff, the spacecraft will fly by Mars in February 2025 and then Earth in December 2026, using the gravitational pull of these planets to gain speed. This method, known as "gravity assists," will allow Europa Clipper to reach Jupiter by April 2030, covering a distance of 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion kilometers).

The European Space Agency previously launched its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission on April 14, 2023, to study Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons—Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. Juice is expected to arrive at Jupiter by July 2031.

Once at Jupiter, the Europa Clipper will conduct 49 close flybys of Europa, utilizing its nine scientific instruments to gather data on the moon's atmosphere, ice crust, and the ocean beneath it. The spacecraft is equipped with a nearly 10-foot-wide (3-meter) dish-shaped antenna and several smaller antennas that will transmit data back to Earth, a process that will take approximately 45 minutes while in orbit around Jupiter.

Although the Europa Clipper is not specifically a life-detection mission, NASA emphasizes that understanding Europa's habitability is crucial for comprehending life's development on Earth and identifying potential life-supporting conditions beyond our planet. The spacecraft's instruments include cameras, spectrometers, a magnetometer, and ice-penetrating radar, all aimed at examining Europa's icy surface, subsurface ocean, and atmospheric composition.

Moreover, a thermal instrument will help identify locations of warmer ice and any possible water vapor eruptions. Evidence indicates that the ocean beneath Europa's crust is twice the volume of all Earth's oceans combined.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission involves scientists from NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. Galileo Galilei first observed Jupiter in 1610 with a homemade telescope, marking the beginning of humanity's fascination with the gas giant.

NASA's first mission to the outer planets, Pioneer 10, was intended as a 21-month mission to Jupiter but lasted over 30 years. It sent its last signal from a distance of 7.6 billion miles in January 2003. Its sister spacecraft, Pioneer 11, flew closer to Jupiter in 1974 before continuing to Saturn and beyond, carrying a plaque for any intelligent beings it might encounter.

Voyager 1 made significant discoveries during its flyby of Jupiter in March 1979, including a thin ring around the planet and active volcanoes on its moon, Io. Voyager 2 began transmitting images of Jupiter on April 24, 1979, capturing time-lapse movies of its atmospheric circulation while closely passing its moons.

Later, the Galileo spacecraft orbited Jupiter for nearly eight years, dropping a probe into its atmosphere. The Cassini spacecraft also took detailed photos of Jupiter while en route to Saturn, as did New Horizons on its way to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. Currently, NASA's Juno spacecraft has been studying Jupiter from orbit since July 2016, delving beneath its dense clouds to explore the planet's origin and evolution, with plans to continue its investigation until September 2025.