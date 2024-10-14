North Korea Prepares to Demolish Roads to South Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea Cuts All Transport Links with South in Escalation of Tensions
North Korea will halt all road and rail connections with South Korea starting Wednesday in an effort to "completely separate" the two nations.
Signs indicate that North Korea is preparing to demolish northern sections of roads linking it with South Korea, which are currently unused. This development arises amid escalating tensions following North Korea's allegations that South Korean drones have been flying over its territory, as reported by the Associated Press.
South Korea's military announced today that it has detected activities by North Korea in preparation for the explosions, although the extent of the destruction remains unclear. The situation has intensified as North Korea accused South Korea of deploying drones to disperse propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month, threatening a forceful response if such actions continue.
Yesterday, North Korea's defense ministry revealed that military units near the South Korean border have been ordered to be fully prepared to open fire. A spokesperson asserted that South Korea could face devastating consequences, suggesting that the entire region could "turn into piles of ash" in the event of an attack.
While South Korea has not confirmed the deployment of drones, it has warned that it will respond harshly if North Korea threatens the safety of its citizens. Last week, North Korea declared its intention to permanently seal its border with South Korea and construct front-line defense installations to counter what it describes as the "confrontational hysteria" of South Korean and US forces.
