Kosovo Residents with Serbian Passports Can Now Travel Visa-Free to the EU

October 14, 2024, Monday
Holders of Serbian passports issued by the Coordination Service of Serbia in Kosovo can now travel to European Union countries without the need for a visa, according to a report by Serbian national television RTS.

The visa-free travel arrangement for Kosovo citizens began on January 1, but it initially excluded those with passports issued by the Coordination Office, which operates under Serbia's Ministry of the Interior. Additionally, these passport holders were not included in the visa liberalization for Serbian citizens that took effect in December 2009.

The Visa Waiver Regulation, which was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on September 23, is now in effect.

It is important to note that Serbia does not acknowledge the independence of Kosovo, which was declared in 2008. Conversely, Pristina does not recognize Serbian passports issued by the Coordination Office, viewing it as an illegal authority.

