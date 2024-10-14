Kosovo Residents with Serbian Passports Can Now Travel Visa-Free to the EU

Bulgaria Reiterates Commitment to EU Expansion with a Focus on Candidate Requirements
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that Bulgaria strongly supports the enlargement of the European Union (EU) but insists
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Holders of Serbian passports issued by the Coordination Service of Serbia in Kosovo can now travel to European Union countries without the need for a visa, according to a report by Serbian national television RTS.
The visa-free travel arrangement for Kosovo citizens began on January 1, but it initially excluded those with passports issued by the Coordination Office, which operates under Serbia's Ministry of the Interior. Additionally, these passport holders were not included in the visa liberalization for Serbian citizens that took effect in December 2009.
The Visa Waiver Regulation, which was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on September 23, is now in effect.
It is important to note that Serbia does not acknowledge the independence of Kosovo, which was declared in 2008. Conversely, Pristina does not recognize Serbian passports issued by the Coordination Office, viewing it as an illegal authority.
The President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, emphasized that the historical dispute with Bulgaria should not serve as a reason for imposing a veto on the country's EU enlargement
Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has stated that the majority of illegal migrants entering Serbia and North Macedonia come through EU countries
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin expressed in a recent interview that Serbia views BRICS as a viable alternative to the European Union
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of the Republic of North Macedonia stated that among EU countries, Bulgaria stands alone in its lack of support for the nation’s accession to the bloc
A Day of Mourning has been declared across Bosnia and Herzegovina in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to the recent floods and landslides
Aleksandar Nikoloski, the Minister of Transport of North Macedonia, announced that he expects to meet with Bulgarian representatives to discuss a new joint railway project that would connect the two countries
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023