Major Vote-Buying Operation in Sofia Region by Bulgarian Police

Crime | October 14, 2024, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Major Vote-Buying Operation in Sofia Region by Bulgarian Police @novinite.com

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a significant police operation targeting vote-buying in the Sofia region, as announced by the ministry's press center this morning.

Later today, Commissioner Petar Sokolov, the head of the "Security Police" department at ODMVR-Sofia, will provide information regarding the police actions and interim findings.

This operation is part of broader efforts across the country to combat the buying of votes ahead of the parliamentary elections. Similar actions have been conducted in Sofia, Shumen, Varna, Kardzhali, and other areas.

Update: Authorities have inspected 76 individuals and 60 vehicles, resulting in the detention of six suspects. The operation involves personnel from the Gendarmerie Directorate, who have established checkpoints at the entrances of both municipalities. Commissioner Petar Sokolov, head of the Security Police Department at the Sofia Police Department, indicated that both private residences and commercial establishments, including gambling halls and pawnshops, are being thoroughly examined.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote-buying, sofia, police

Related Articles:

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Woman Waiting at Traffic Light in Sofia

A woman lost her life in a traffic accident in Sofia this afternoon

Society » Incidents | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 15:39

GERB Demands Cancellation of Refugee Centers in 2 Sofia Districts

The GERB party plans to call on the Sofia Municipal Council to reverse its decision to establish refugee centers in the "Vitosha" and "Oborishte" districts

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:05

Public Transport in Sofia to Halt for One Hour as Workers Demand Bonus Implementation

Public transport services in Sofia are set to halt for one hour on Friday due to ongoing protests by hundreds of employees and trade unions

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:08

Sofia's Public Transport Faces Disruption as Workers Protest Against Political Inaction

Workers from the Metropolitan City Transport in Sofia are planning a protest, organized by the Federation of Transport Workers "Podkrepa" and the Union of Transport Trade Unions in Bulgaria

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Environmental Group Uncovers Years of Concealed Air Quality Data in Sofia

For years, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Environment and Water kept from the public that the air quality monitoring system in Sofia was compromised and failed to accurately report pollution levels

Society » Environment | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30

Mayor Assures Sofia Residents: No Risks for Heating Season

Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev reassured residents that there are no risks for the upcoming heating season after a meeting with Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov

Business » Energy | October 7, 2024, Monday // 13:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Court Finds Bulgarian National and Albanians Guilty of Smuggling Cocaine into the UK

A Bulgarian national and four Albanians were convicted in an English court for drug trafficking worth 200 million British pounds

Crime | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Tragedy in Vienna: 16-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Killed

In a tragic incident, law enforcement in Vienna is investigating the death of a 16-year-old Bulgarian girl in the city's Red Light District

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:27

Interior Minister: Nearly 50 Investigations Launched Amid Election Violations in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Ministry of the Interior has reported receiving nearly 140 reports of election-related violations, with 14 of them containing details about possible crimes

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:16

Bulgaria Faces Extradition Dilemma for Russian-Canadian Accused of Financial Crimes

A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 08:29

Bulgarian Sentenced to Seven Years for Radicalization and Actions in Syria

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for murder and grievous bodily harm in Syria

Crime | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:23

Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Ruse with Checkpoints and Inspections

In Ruse and the surrounding region, a specialized operation aimed at curbing vote-buying is currently underway,

Crime | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 10:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria