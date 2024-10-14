Major Vote-Buying Operation in Sofia Region by Bulgarian Police

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a significant police operation targeting vote-buying in the Sofia region, as announced by the ministry's press center this morning.

Later today, Commissioner Petar Sokolov, the head of the "Security Police" department at ODMVR-Sofia, will provide information regarding the police actions and interim findings.

This operation is part of broader efforts across the country to combat the buying of votes ahead of the parliamentary elections. Similar actions have been conducted in Sofia, Shumen, Varna, Kardzhali, and other areas.

Update: Authorities have inspected 76 individuals and 60 vehicles, resulting in the detention of six suspects. The operation involves personnel from the Gendarmerie Directorate, who have established checkpoints at the entrances of both municipalities. Commissioner Petar Sokolov, head of the Security Police Department at the Sofia Police Department, indicated that both private residences and commercial establishments, including gambling halls and pawnshops, are being thoroughly examined.