Authorities Foil Potential Assassination Plot Near Trump Event in California

A man from Nevada was arrested on Saturday near a rally for former President Donald Trump in California's Coachella Valley after authorities discovered a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas, was stopped by police at a security checkpoint roughly half a mile from the rally entrance.

Sheriff Chad Bianco stated, "We probably stopped another assassination attempt," suggesting that Miller was plotting to kill Trump. Upon his arrest, Miller was found not only armed but also in possession of counterfeit press credentials and VIP passes. He was driving a black SUV that was intercepted at the security checkpoint.

Miller faces charges for the illegal possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition. He was later released on a 5,000 dollars bail. Authorities believe that he may have connections to a right-wing anti-government organization. The sheriff's office reported that the incident did not compromise the safety of Trump or the rally attendees.

A joint statement was released by the US Attorney's Office, the US Secret Service, and the FBI regarding the arrest. It noted, "The US Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and Former President Trump was not in any danger." While no federal arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.

Security measures were significantly increased at the rally, with members of the media and VIP attendees subjected to extensive vehicle searches conducted by local and state law enforcement, including K-9 units. Trump previously survived an assassination attempt in July when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. In September, another man was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump after he was found hiding with a rifle near the former president's golf course in Palm Beach, and he has pleaded not guilty.