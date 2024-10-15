Petkovden: A Day of Family, Fertility, and the Transition to Winter in Bulgaria

Society » CULTURE | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Petkovden: A Day of Family, Fertility, and the Transition to Winter in Bulgaria

Today, the church commemorates St. Venerable Paraskeva of Epivatska, known in Bulgaria as Petka Bulgarska or Petka the Bulgarian. The name day is celebrated by individuals named Paraskeva, Petko, Pencho, Petkan, Peño, Penko, Petkana, and Keva.

The holiday is referred to as Winter Petkovden (Petkov Day) among Bulgarians, as it is believed to signify the transition into winter. Saint Petka is regarded as the guardian of home and family, and from this day forward, engagements and weddings are traditionally initiated, as the saint is seen as a patron of birth and fertility for both humans and animals.

Petkovden also marks the conclusion of agricultural activities, with the last autumn sowing and harvesting required to be completed by this date. The saying goes, "May the plow be under your roof on Petkovden," reflecting the agricultural significance of the day. Ritual sacrifices are made, and traditional bread is prepared, with a festive table featuring dishes such as mutton casserole, Kurban soup, stuffed grape leaves (sarmicki), tripe, and leek-based meals.

Venerable Paraskeva (Petka) Epivatska, a Bulgarian saint, lived during the 10th to 11th centuries. Hailing from Epivat (Thrace) to Bulgarian parents, her life and posthumous miracles were chronicled by St. Patriarch Euthymius. Her holy relics were housed in the church "St. Petka Tarnovska" in Veliko Tarnovo from 1238 until the Ottoman conquest. After centuries of displacement, they were finally laid to rest in the cathedral in Iași, Northern Romania, in 1641, where they continue to attract pilgrims from around the globe.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: petka, Bulgarian, Petkovden

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Electric Hypercar Prototype Unveiled with 5,221 Horsepower

A notable event unfolded in the village of Slashten, located near Bulgaria's border with Greece, where the prototype of a groundbreaking Bulgarian electric hypercar was unveiled

Business | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Dives Deep into Ivana Trump Role for New Film

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has revealed that she spent hours studying photographs of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, to prepare for her role in the film

Society | October 14, 2024, Monday // 11:35

Court Finds Bulgarian National and Albanians Guilty of Smuggling Cocaine into the UK

A Bulgarian national and four Albanians were convicted in an English court for drug trafficking worth 200 million British pounds

Crime | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Tragedy in Vienna: 16-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Killed

In a tragic incident, law enforcement in Vienna is investigating the death of a 16-year-old Bulgarian girl in the city's Red Light District

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:27

Bulgarian Students Shine with Five Medals at International Astronomy Olympiad in Nepal

Bulgarian students have returned with five medals from the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Youth Olympiad held in Nepal

Society » Education | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgarian Farmers to Receive 200 Million Leva Compensation for Ukrainian Imports Impact

Bulgarian farmers impacted by the import of agricultural crops from Ukraine are set to receive 200 million leva in compensatio

Business » Industry | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria Welcomes John Malkovich: "Arms and the Man" Opens at the National Theater

John Malkovich has begun rehearsals for the production of "Arms and the Man"

Society » Culture | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

Seizing the Moment: How Bulgaria Declared Its Independence

On September 22, 1908, Bulgaria took a momentous step in its history by declaring independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 09:14

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates Krastovden: The Day of the Holy Cross

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks today the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, a day known in Bulgaria as "Krastovden" or the Day of the Cross

Society » Culture | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 09:39

Join Bulgaria’s 'Night of Literature': Live Readings from 19 European Books Across the Country

Excerpts from 19 European titles will be read on September 25

Society » Culture | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:05

September 9: A Pivotal Day of Catastrophe and Change in Bulgarian History

For many, September 9 marks a pivotal moment in Bulgarian history, symbolizing the end of the capitalist system and the beginning of what was seen as a more just communist society

Society » Culture | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:05

The Unification of Bulgaria: A Triumph of National Spirit

In the annals of Bulgarian history, few events stand as tall as the Unification of 1885

Society » Culture | September 6, 2024, Friday // 08:59
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria