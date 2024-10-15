Petkovden: A Day of Family, Fertility, and the Transition to Winter in Bulgaria

Today, the church commemorates St. Venerable Paraskeva of Epivatska, known in Bulgaria as Petka Bulgarska or Petka the Bulgarian. The name day is celebrated by individuals named Paraskeva, Petko, Pencho, Petkan, Peño, Penko, Petkana, and Keva.

The holiday is referred to as Winter Petkovden (Petkov Day) among Bulgarians, as it is believed to signify the transition into winter. Saint Petka is regarded as the guardian of home and family, and from this day forward, engagements and weddings are traditionally initiated, as the saint is seen as a patron of birth and fertility for both humans and animals.

Petkovden also marks the conclusion of agricultural activities, with the last autumn sowing and harvesting required to be completed by this date. The saying goes, "May the plow be under your roof on Petkovden," reflecting the agricultural significance of the day. Ritual sacrifices are made, and traditional bread is prepared, with a festive table featuring dishes such as mutton casserole, Kurban soup, stuffed grape leaves (sarmicki), tripe, and leek-based meals.

Venerable Paraskeva (Petka) Epivatska, a Bulgarian saint, lived during the 10th to 11th centuries. Hailing from Epivat (Thrace) to Bulgarian parents, her life and posthumous miracles were chronicled by St. Patriarch Euthymius. Her holy relics were housed in the church "St. Petka Tarnovska" in Veliko Tarnovo from 1238 until the Ottoman conquest. After centuries of displacement, they were finally laid to rest in the cathedral in Iași, Northern Romania, in 1641, where they continue to attract pilgrims from around the globe.