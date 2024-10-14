China Conducts Large-Scale Military Drills Near Taiwan in Show of Force

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:52
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that 25 Chinese military aircraft, along with seven naval vessels and four official ships, were detected near Taiwan until 8 a.m. local time today. Out of these, 16 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan deployed its aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

In a social media post, Taiwan's MND detailed that the PLA's activity involved both aircraft and ships, emphasizing its measures to track and respond to the developments. The latest incursion is part of an increasing trend of Chinese military maneuvers in the region, as China frequently conducts air and naval operations near Taiwan and holds military drills around the island.

China has ramped up its use of "gray zone" tactics since September 2020, deploying military assets around Taiwan more frequently. These tactics are designed to pressure Taiwan without resorting to open conflict, aiming to shift the balance of power gradually.

This increase in activity coincides with large-scale military drills launched by China, simulating attacks on land and sea targets. The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command stated that the exercises aim to test its joint operational capabilities and serve as a warning to what it describes as Taiwan's separatist actions. The statement follows Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's recent National Day speech, which defended Taiwan's democratic values and independence. Analysts noted that Lai’s speech was relatively measured, yet it raised expectations that China would intensify military actions in response.

China’s Eastern Theater Command named the recent exercises "Joint Sword 2024B," emphasizing a show of force with coordinated maneuvers involving vessels and aircraft positioned around Taiwan from different directions. The exercises focused on combat-readiness patrols, blockades of strategic locations, and coordinated assaults on land and maritime targets. The Chinese Coast Guard also announced the deployment of four ships to encircle Taiwan, marking a first in the military drills against the island.

In response, Taiwan’s Coast Guard set up a response center and condemned Beijing’s actions, stating they posed significant threats to peace in the Taiwan Strait and aimed to alter the status quo. Despite China’s heightened military presence, Taiwan remains committed to defending its sovereignty, emphasizing the need for stability and dialogue.

On Monday, China’s Defense Ministry reiterated that its ongoing military drills are designed to bolster its operational capabilities and serve as a necessary measure to safeguard state sovereignty and unity. Beijing views these actions as essential in light of Taiwan's recent political statements, which it interprets as separatist provocations.

While Taiwan has not officially declared independence, it continues to assert its sovereignty, with its leaders stressing that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to one another. In his speech, President Lai expressed a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with China, encouraging Beijing to contribute positively to international peace efforts, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine. Despite this, China continues to push for Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation and exclusion from international forums.

