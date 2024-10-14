Hezbollah Drone Attack Targets Israeli Base, Resulting in Soldier Fatalities

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that a Hezbollah-launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck an Israeli military base on Sunday, killing four soldiers. Following the incident, the IDF expressed its condolences to the affected families and urged the public to avoid sharing rumors or the identities of those injured, out of respect for the families involved. On Monday, the IDF posted a statement on "X", confirming the deaths and reiterating its commitment to support the bereaved families.

The attack came after the Israeli military detected five projectiles fired from Lebanon. In response, sirens sounded across several areas, including Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Western Galilee, Haifa Bay, and Carmel. All projectiles were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems, preventing further damage.

Earlier on Sunday, a barrage of anti-tank missiles targeted IDF troops in southern Lebanon. The IDF stated that two soldiers were seriously injured during the attack, while several others sustained light to moderate injuries. Families of the affected soldiers have been informed, according to the IDF’s statement on "X".

The military noted that an IDF tank, attempting to evacuate the injured under fire, briefly moved into a UNIFIL post. Once the enemy fire ceased, the tank retreated after completing the evacuation, using a smoke screen for cover. The IDF emphasized that throughout the event, there was coordination with UNIFIL, and no threat was posed to the UN forces.

In Gaza, the situation remains tense, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 41 people, including 13 children, according to local hospitals. Strikes targeted various locations, such as the Al Mufti school in Nuseirat refugee camp, where at least 22 people were killed, including an infant. The child died despite efforts by medical teams at Al Awda and Al Aqsa hospitals.

Reports indicate that over 5,000 displaced individuals are taking shelter at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school in the area. In northern Gaza, five children were killed by an airstrike while playing in Al Shati camp, as confirmed by Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Earlier in the day, an airstrike at Nuseirat refugee camp resulted in the deaths of eight family members, including six children. Another six casualties were reported at Bureij refugee camp when an Israeli tank fired on the area, according to Al Aqsa Hospital.

The recent escalation follows an attack by Hamas on October 7, during which around 2,500 militants infiltrated Israel from Gaza, causing numerous casualties and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a counter-offensive, aiming to eliminate Hamas while attempting to limit civilian casualties.

The conflict has since expanded, with Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Israel and other nations in the Red Sea region.