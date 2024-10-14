Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria with Light Winds and Mild Conditions

Monday will see mostly sunny weather across Bulgaria, though there will be occasional increases in cloud cover from west to east, consisting mainly of medium and high clouds. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 19° and 24°, with Sofia reaching around 20°.

Over the mountains, skies will be predominantly clear, accompanied by patches of high clouds. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow, and temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will reach approximately 15°, while at 2000 meters, they will be around 8°.

The Black Sea coast will experience considerable cloudiness in the morning, gradually clearing to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. A light westerly wind will shift to a south-southeast direction after midday. Coastal temperatures will range between 19° and 23°, with sea water temperatures holding steady at 20°-21°.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny weather will continue, with intermittent cloud cover. Tuesday's conditions will feature a light to moderate northwesterly wind, and temperatures will remain steady.

By Wednesday, as the wind shifts from the north-northeast, colder air will move in, resulting in daytime temperatures dropping by 3-4 degrees compared to earlier in the week.