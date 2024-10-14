Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria with Light Winds and Mild Conditions

A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates
Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries
Monday will see mostly sunny weather across Bulgaria, though there will be occasional increases in cloud cover from west to east, consisting mainly of medium and high clouds. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 19° and 24°, with Sofia reaching around 20°.
Over the mountains, skies will be predominantly clear, accompanied by patches of high clouds. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow, and temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will reach approximately 15°, while at 2000 meters, they will be around 8°.
The Black Sea coast will experience considerable cloudiness in the morning, gradually clearing to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. A light westerly wind will shift to a south-southeast direction after midday. Coastal temperatures will range between 19° and 23°, with sea water temperatures holding steady at 20°-21°.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny weather will continue, with intermittent cloud cover. Tuesday's conditions will feature a light to moderate northwesterly wind, and temperatures will remain steady.
By Wednesday, as the wind shifts from the north-northeast, colder air will move in, resulting in daytime temperatures dropping by 3-4 degrees compared to earlier in the week.
On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.
A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight
Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain
Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria
Friday's weather in Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall expected in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon and extending to other regions overnight
On October 10, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with a gentle southwesterly breeze
