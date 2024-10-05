Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

Business » PROPERTIES | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 12:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024 @Pixabay

Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute revealing a 15.1% increase over the past 12 months leading up to June 2024. In the second quarter of the year alone, prices rose by 3.4%.

This impressive rise positions Bulgaria among nine EU countries that have seen property prices increase by over 100% in the last 14 years, according to Eurostat.

In Knight Frank's Global House Price Index, Bulgaria ranks third for the past 12 months, surpassed only by Turkey and Poland, where property prices increased by 46.4% and 18%, respectively. Bulgaria's growth of 15.1% makes it one of six countries out of 56 analyzed that reported an increase of over 10%. Following Bulgaria are Taiwan (+11.9%), North Macedonia (+11.5%), and Colombia (+10.9%).

Additionally, three other European countries— the Netherlands, Greece, and Croatia—along with Mexico, are among the top 10, each seeing price growth exceeding 9%.

However, the global property market is not uniform, as 13 of the analyzed countries have reported declines in property prices. Hong Kong and Luxembourg experienced the most significant drops, at 12.7% and 10.9%, respectively. Other notable decreases occurred in Jersey, Finland, China, and several major European economies, including France, Germany, and Austria.

In a quarterly comparison, Lithuania's property prices fell by 5.3%. Conversely, price increases persisted in North Macedonia (+8.2%), Turkey (+6.5%), and Hungary (+5.2%), with Norway, Australia, and Poland also experiencing rises exceeding 4%.

By the end of 2024, Bulgaria is expected to rank second globally in property price appreciation, trailing only Turkey. Bulgaria's projected growth stands at 10.8%, while Turkey is anticipated to lead with 14.4%. Poland and Norway are expected to see growth rates of 9.3% and 8.3%, respectively. The most significant declines in property prices compared to the end of 2023 are anticipated in Finland, China, and Ukraine.

More from Properties

Unexpected City Takes Lead in Housing Price Increases in Bulgaria

The steady rise in housing prices in Bulgaria is no longer surprising, but what is noteworthy is a shift in the cities experiencing the fastest increases

Business » Properties | October 5, 2024, Saturday // 08:44

Bulgaria's Real Estate Market: 199 Salaries Needed for a 100 sq.m. Apartment

In Bulgaria, purchasing a 100 sq.m. apartment requires the equivalent of 199 monthly salarie

Business » Properties | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 12:49

New Bulgarian Loan Restrictions Take Effect, Impacting Homebuyers

Starting today, new restrictions imposed by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on housing loans will take effect

Business » Properties | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 13:17

Bulgaria Tops European Housing Rankings with 668 Dwellings Per 1,000 People

According to the latest Global Property Index from international consulting firm Deloitte, Bulgaria boasts the highest number of dwellings per 1,000 people in Europe, with 668 homes for every 1,000 citizens

Business » Properties | September 30, 2024, Monday // 13:00

Price Gap Widens Between New Builds and Panel Homes in Sofia

The price gap between newly constructed homes and panel buildings in Sofia has reached approximately 400 euros

Business » Properties | September 23, 2024, Monday // 09:27

Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria

In the first half of 2024, a total of 8,533 consumers secured housing or mortgage loans through credit intermediaries

Business » Properties | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:00
